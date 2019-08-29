MP says NAPLAN has not been a success

Geoff Provest said he believed NAPLAN was putting unnecessary pressure on students. PHOTO: FILE

WHILE Queensland schools are dealing with the fallout of this week’s released NAPLAN results, schools south of the border have been happily quiet.

Schools in NSW do not have their ranking published, which allows teachers to focus on their students according to Tweed’s state member.

Geoff Provest said he believed NAPLAN was putting unnecessary pressure on students to perform well, making the whole process not fit for purpose.

“It puts a lot of pressure on our kids, I know schools outside of our area which train for (NAPLAN),” Mr Provest said.

“I do not think NAPLAN has been a success from what it was supposed to do.”

Mr Provest said not having the pressure of schools in NSW being graded against each other should remain, other wise the strain of appearing negatively in the community will affect the student’s learning.

He said the negativity surrounding the standardised test had a bad effect on teachers and students.

“If a school performs badly in NAPLAN there is a stigma involved in it,” he said.

“Teachers should be able to get on with teaching.

“I think we should make school a lot more user friendly — every child will learn at a different rate.”

There has been a mixed reaction to the release of this year’s results nationwide.

While some areas have had an improvement, it is the writing skills of students in year 7 and 9 which has caused the most concern.

The testing indicates these areas have gone backwards over the last decade.

The performance from primary schools indicated an improvement over the decade.