MP says Surfside reviewing services but no changes

TWEED MP Geoff Provest has moved to allay fears that important bus routes are slated for the chopping block and says Surfside Buslines is merely undertaking a review of its services.

A group of elderly residents who live near Greenway Dr raised concerns after learning of possible cancellations.

They were worried a service they relied on to go shopping and see doctors would be cut.

Surfside Buslines has released a community notice saying it was undertaking a network review and no decisions had been made. It was gathering information on bus usage to "ensure the high level of service is maintained and enhanced where appropriate”.

Worried residents also made contact with Tweed MP Geoff Provest's office.

He moved to ease concerns and said residents could contact his office or Surfside on 07 5552 2700.

"Surfside Buslines regularly reviews bus routes and timetables for the Tweed,” he said.

"Should any route changes be proposed, the community would have an opportunity to comment before they are finalised.”