22°
News

MP urges Tweed residents to vote for equality

14th Aug 2017 12:29 PM
Richmond MP Justine Elliot is calling for a "yes” vote in the marriage equality postal vote. In the lead-up to the 2016 federal election, she and Labor Leader Bill Shorten discussed the issue with Will Constable (centre right) and his partner discussed at Cudgen.
Richmond MP Justine Elliot is calling for a "yes” vote in the marriage equality postal vote. In the lead-up to the 2016 federal election, she and Labor Leader Bill Shorten discussed the issue with Will Constable (centre right) and his partner discussed at Cudgen. Liana Turner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FEDERAL MP for Richmond Justine Elliot has urged residents to vote yes in the marriage equality postal vote.

Mrs Elliot said while many believed the $122 million postal vote would be a "huge waste of time and money,” it was still vital to have a say.

"I will be voting yes in the marriage equality postal vote,” she said.

"I will be campaigning for a yes vote and I'm asking locals to join me.

"The calls for a boycott are understandable. But that's exactly what they want us to do.”

Mrs Elliot urged all residents who had not already done so, to ensure they were enrolled to vote and their details were up to date.

"To those LGBTI locals and their families - I want you to know you are not alone in the fight ahead,” she said.

"Labor supports marriage equality and we will campaign for the rights of all Australians to marry the person they love.

"We will stand with our community to make it happen.”

To take part in the postal vote on marriage equality, you must be enrolled by August 24. Visit www.aec.gov.au/enrol.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  justine elliot marriage equality marriage equality australia marriage equality postal vote

'It's him or me': Titans' Hayne experiment now at risk

'It's him or me': Titans' Hayne experiment now at risk

THE Gold Coast Titans have plunged into crisis following explosive revelations coach Neil Henry issued the club an ultimatum to choose between him and Hayne.

Four dead after two horror crashes

Heavy traffic is being experienced on the Pacific Hwy near Pottsville after a fatal car accident this afternoon.

Two woman died in the latest single-vehicle crash in Tweed Shire

NSW Government rejects Tweed developer's call for change

an aerial of the Cobaki Lakes development.

Cobaki and Kings Forest estates developer left frustrated.

Rail trail fail a win for train group

Part of the proposed Northern Rivers Rail Trail.

The Federal Government rejected the rail trail funding application .

Local Partners

SEARCH FOR BEN: No luck finding horse after weekend search

Son Marty says he won't give up until Ben is found, but may have to call for the "big guns”

Council is helping to keep the water flowing in Kenya

Tweed Kenya Mentoring Program volunteer Nigel Dobson with a woman from the Siaya district of Nyanza province, western Kenya at one of the water purification stations.

Tweed's efforts provide safe water to thousands of Kenyans.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

** Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode **

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Lulu Wilson in a scene from the movie Annabelle: Creation.

Scares aplenty but Annabelle can’t conjure up an emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Bachelor winner Alex’s new same-sex relationship

Alex Nation, and alleged new girlfriend.

Newly single Bachelor star Alex Nation is dating a woman.

Elon Musk warns entire world while visiting Amber Heard

Elon Musk.. we should be more worried about AI than North Korea

SpaceX founder flies halfway round the world for Amber Heard

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

Bethany Spoor with her skincare range that she will showcase on Shark Tank in the hope of finding an investor.

There aren't many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

Idyllic Destination, In the Heart of Coolangatta

310/99 Griffith Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 1 1 1 345,000

This one bedroom well-maintained apartment is located on the 3rd floor in Calypso Plaza Resort. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone seeking a beachside...

Solid Double Storey Home With Dual Living Potential

1 Fraser Drive, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 3 $510,000

This great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a generous 626m2 corner block has something for everyone in the family. Comfortable lounge and living areas, a lovely...

PRICE REDUCED - URGENT SALE REQUIRED - RAINBOW BAY CONVENIENCE STORE

Shop 1/237 Boundary Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Commercial 0 0 $120,000 W.I.W.O ...

Excellent business opportunity for an operator to take over an exclusive boutique style business in the heart of Rainbow Bay! - Long standing established General...

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be offered fully furnished ready to go. Located on the NSW side of...

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain while soaking in the lush, green surrounds & stunning ocean &...

Click here to &#39;ADD TO CART&#39;

8/100 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $245,000

Now here is a very tidy unit just waiting for a new owner to move in or invest. Conveniently located to transport, Kennedy Drive shopping complex and nice and...

River and Mount Warning Views In Central Tweed

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $519,000

This much-loved original style house is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river towards Mount...

Great Development Block in a Prime Coolangatta Location

134 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 6 2 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 12:00 - 12:30PM Occupying a sought after beachside location, this property is being offered to the market for the...

Spacious character-filled duplex, offers plenty of scope to add your own personal touches

2/18 Toolona Avenue, Banora Point 2486

House 2 1 2 $399,000

Privately positioned within a short stroll of Banora Shopping Village this spacious character-filled duplex, offers plenty of scope to add your own personal...

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses