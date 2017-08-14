MP urges Tweed residents to vote for equality

Richmond MP Justine Elliot is calling for a "yes” vote in the marriage equality postal vote. In the lead-up to the 2016 federal election, she and Labor Leader Bill Shorten discussed the issue with Will Constable (centre right) and his partner discussed at Cudgen.

FEDERAL MP for Richmond Justine Elliot has urged residents to vote yes in the marriage equality postal vote.

Mrs Elliot said while many believed the $122 million postal vote would be a "huge waste of time and money,” it was still vital to have a say.

"I will be voting yes in the marriage equality postal vote,” she said.

"I will be campaigning for a yes vote and I'm asking locals to join me.

"The calls for a boycott are understandable. But that's exactly what they want us to do.”

Mrs Elliot urged all residents who had not already done so, to ensure they were enrolled to vote and their details were up to date.

"To those LGBTI locals and their families - I want you to know you are not alone in the fight ahead,” she said.

"Labor supports marriage equality and we will campaign for the rights of all Australians to marry the person they love.

"We will stand with our community to make it happen.”

To take part in the postal vote on marriage equality, you must be enrolled by August 24. Visit www.aec.gov.au/enrol.