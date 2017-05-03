23°
News

MP wants district court, says it's time to plan for future

Mitchell Crawley | 3rd May 2017 5:30 AM
TIME TO ACT: Geoff Provest at the Wharf St site where the new police station is being built.
TIME TO ACT: Geoff Provest at the Wharf St site where the new police station is being built. John Gass

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWEED MP Geoff Provest says the region needs a district court to meet demand and cater for the growing population.

District court cases are currently sent to Lismore, despite the area having a population that is more than twice that of its southern shire neighbour, according to NSW Planning and Environment data. The gap is expected to widen further by 2036, as the Tweed population hits 115,350 and Lismore 51,750.

Mr Provest said with police set to shift from their facility adjoining the local courthouse to a new Wharf St base later this year, there was an opportunity to use the site and expand services.

"We've got a courthouse 30-years-old and a growing population,” he said.

"I've had discussions with the previous Attorney General about developing a master plan. It's something of a desire of mine to ensure we have the relevant services based here.

"Currently I'm led to believe up to 70% of cases in the district court in Lismore are from the Tweed area and I think we should have a critical look at the current court system and the provision of our services.”

The new Tweed Byron LAC police station on Wharf St, Tweed Heads is months away from opening.
The new Tweed Byron LAC police station on Wharf St, Tweed Heads is months away from opening. Aisling Brennan

Mr Provest said the expansion should include a permanent Tweed base for corrective services, which would free up police resources now used to transport prisoners to and from Lismore.

"On that we're still campaigning strongly and lobbying various ministers involved and I expect the minister for corrective services to visit us in the near future,” he said.

"We want them here 24/7 to alleviate the fact they're transporting prisoners.”

A Department of Justice spokesman did not address questions about whether there was a move to develop a master plan for the provision of legal services in the Tweed but rejected any notion of a district court.

"There are no plans to build a District Court in the Tweed Heads region,” the spokesman said. "Corrective Services does not have any plans at this stage to alter current arrangements which provide for the management of transportation and custody of offenders and remandees to be shared with NSW Police.”

Tweed Heads Court house.
Tweed Heads Court house. John Gass /TWE080413generic1
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  attorney general geoff provest tweed byron local area command tweed heads court tweed shire council

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

MP wants district court, says it's time to plan for future

MP wants district court, says it's time to plan for future

TWEED MP Geoff Provest says the region needs a district court to meet demand and cater for the growing population.

Chinderah residents have until May 5 to find new homes

Gateway Lifestyle Tweed Shores and Chinderah Lake Caravan Park manager John Anderson had to break the news to residents after insurance assessors inspected the properties

15 sites shut down due to health concerns following disaster event.

Labor proposes flood recovery package, tax waivers

Richmond MP Justine Elliot (centre) introduces NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley to South Murwillumbah Post Office owners Rod and Katherine Butterworth on a tour of flood damage.

Flood recovery package similar to Thredbo disaster response

A place for parking for Murwillumbah businesses

The main street of Murwillumbah.

Council's making way for new businesses.

Local Partners

Egg rules ruffle welfare concerns

FARMERS worried by changes to free-range regulations.

Proposal ends in tears after snake bites bride-to-be

A yellow-faced whip snake.

It's the birthday Jessica Daniel will never forget

Nitro Circus daredevil: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Deborah Conway's old meets new for Good Times

Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier will share Good Times at Twin Towns in June.

APIA Good Times Tour 2017

Tweed gig guide: Swing for Saturday

The Beatles Swing plays Twin Towns on Saturday.

A big week of gigs ahead

A stage comedy so wrong it's right

THE Play That Goes Wrong comes to Queensland to tickle your funny bone.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Zookeeper's Wife a handsome period drama

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

Gorillas in the Mist meets Schindler’s List in Second World War film

Nitro Circus daredevil: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Justice Crew buckle up for road tour

Famed Aussie act the Justice Crew is hitting Twin Towns on June 30.

"This tour will allow us to be more up and close to our fans”

‘I know about Erin’: Bitter texts

Erin Molan has been dragged into the court case between Kelly Landry and Anthony Bell.

Erin Molan has been dragged into the AVO court case pf Kelly Landry.

UPDATED: Big bids for Splendour VIP passes auction

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser is having a successful first day

Judah turns all four chairs on The Voice

Kelly is stoked after realising he'd turned all four coaches' chairs during his captivating performance.

JUDAH was so caught up in the moment, he didn't even realise.

Love Me As I Am....Or Make Me What You Can

9 Bambery Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 2 2 1 $975,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY MAY 6TH 12:00 - 12:30PM Here is a rare opportunity to purchase an original beach shack in a position so amazing it rivals...

Prime Kingscliff Hill Position with Plenty of Potential

9 Rob Roy Crescent, Kingscliff 2487

House 5 2 2 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY MAY 6TH 1:00 - 1:30PM This dual living home with expansive ocean views to the north over Cook Island and sunset views of Mt...

A Massive 1035m2 block offering Space, Peace and Privacy

18 Fir Street, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 $460,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS THURSDAY 4 MAY 4:30 - 5:00PM OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 6 MAY 12:00 - 12:30PM Adjoining a large, grassy reserve at the end of...

Enjoy the tranquil sunset vistas overlooking the Tweed River

2 Lakeview Parade, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 1 $499,000

OPEN HOME CANCELED MAY 6TH - Three bedrooms plus a study or four bedrooms, main with walk in robe - Open plan living and dining room with quality polished...

Solid Family Home on a 1,489m2 Block with an In-Ground Pool

19 Federation Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 2 $600,000 ...

This spacious brick and tile family home rests on a 1,489m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac. Its elevated position and well-manicured, landscaped gardens provide a...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $790,000 ...

Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a charming village atmosphere and only 16 minutes to Southern...

Build Your Dream Home

29 Shearer Court, Terranora 2486

Residential Land 0 0 $265,000

This fantastic block is located at the end of a private cul-de-sac on 900m2 with a great outlook. Backing directly onto bushland and only a short stroll down...

Rare Find - Central Tweed Home With Character And A Peaceful Outlook

5 Adelaide Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a delightful home in an excellent location directly opposite the Recreation Oval. With polished hardwood floors, high...

450 METRES TO GREENMOUNT BEACH

15/6-8 Thomson Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 2 1 Price Guide...

Situated in a highly sought-after location, this nicely presented two-bedroom top floor apartment is only 450 metres from the iconic Greenmount Beach. This...

Coolangatta Beach House with Panoramic Ocean Views

55 Garrick Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 Price Guide...

This is a rare opportunity to purchase one of Coolangatta's hidden gems. Tucked away in an absolute private position with spectacular panoramic ocean views and...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!