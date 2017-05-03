MP wants district court, says it's time to plan for future

TIME TO ACT: Geoff Provest at the Wharf St site where the new police station is being built.

TWEED MP Geoff Provest says the region needs a district court to meet demand and cater for the growing population.

District court cases are currently sent to Lismore, despite the area having a population that is more than twice that of its southern shire neighbour, according to NSW Planning and Environment data. The gap is expected to widen further by 2036, as the Tweed population hits 115,350 and Lismore 51,750.

Mr Provest said with police set to shift from their facility adjoining the local courthouse to a new Wharf St base later this year, there was an opportunity to use the site and expand services.

"We've got a courthouse 30-years-old and a growing population,” he said.

"I've had discussions with the previous Attorney General about developing a master plan. It's something of a desire of mine to ensure we have the relevant services based here.

"Currently I'm led to believe up to 70% of cases in the district court in Lismore are from the Tweed area and I think we should have a critical look at the current court system and the provision of our services.”

The new Tweed Byron LAC police station on Wharf St, Tweed Heads is months away from opening. Aisling Brennan

Mr Provest said the expansion should include a permanent Tweed base for corrective services, which would free up police resources now used to transport prisoners to and from Lismore.

"On that we're still campaigning strongly and lobbying various ministers involved and I expect the minister for corrective services to visit us in the near future,” he said.

"We want them here 24/7 to alleviate the fact they're transporting prisoners.”

A Department of Justice spokesman did not address questions about whether there was a move to develop a master plan for the provision of legal services in the Tweed but rejected any notion of a district court.

"There are no plans to build a District Court in the Tweed Heads region,” the spokesman said. "Corrective Services does not have any plans at this stage to alter current arrangements which provide for the management of transportation and custody of offenders and remandees to be shared with NSW Police.”