Tweed MP to fight to have daylight savings reduced

TWEED MP Geoff Provest is set to fight to have daylight savings reduced by one month.

He said the debate was not about whether to have daylight savings but its length, suggesting many were forced to start and end working days in darkness by its final weeks.

"Love it or hate it, daylight saving in NSW is here to stay, but most people I speak to agree that it just goes on for far too long," he said.

"We understand that for many people across the state daylight saving is a passionate subject for a host of reasons.

"All we ask is that the merits be considered against the concerns it causes people living in regional NNSW and the Tweed in particular."

A petition with almost 5000 signatures supporting the Bill will be tabled today and is due to be debated in parliament later this week.

If successful, the Standard Time Amendment (Daylight Saving Period Reduction) Bill 2016 would change daylight saving to extend from the first Sunday in October to the first Sunday in March - a month shorter than current arrangements.

"I will now be in charge of a private members Bill...," Mr Provest said.

"It is a private members Bill, so it's not a government Bill, and we've been collecting signatures."

Daylight Saving was permanently introduced in NSW following a referendum in May 1976.

Voters decided to adopt daylight saving between the last Sunday in October and the first Sunday in March.

This period has been extended several times and currently applies between the first Sunday in October and the first Sunday in April - an extra two months on what NSW residents originally accepted.