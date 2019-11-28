Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glamorous 19-year-old Brianna Costigan was accompanied by her mother as she made a brief appearance at the Downing Centre Local Court this morning, departing with sunnies on and an energy drink in hand.
Glamorous 19-year-old Brianna Costigan was accompanied by her mother as she made a brief appearance at the Downing Centre Local Court this morning, departing with sunnies on and an energy drink in hand.
Crime

MP’s glam teen daughter fronts court on coke charges

by Anton Rose
28th Nov 2019 2:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The teen daughter of Queensland MP Jason Costigan has fronted court on multiple cocaine charges today.

Glamorous 19-year-old Brianna Costigan was accompanied by her mother as she made a brief appearance at the Downing Centre Local Court this morning, departing with sunnies on and an energy drink in hand.

A law student at UNSW, Costigan was arrested by cops in September after a targeted operation by police cracking down on cocaine dealers across Sydney.

Costigan, 19, was living in Maroubra when arrested but has now moved out of Sydney as part of her bail conditions. Picture: Supplied
Costigan, 19, was living in Maroubra when arrested but has now moved out of Sydney as part of her bail conditions. Picture: Supplied

She was nabbed as part of a sting targeting "dial-a-dealers", police will allege.

Described as "not the brains of the operation" by her lawyer on a previous court appearance it will be alleged Costigan and co-accused Ahmed Taha were talking to undercover detectives when they are accused of dealing cocaine from Millers Point to Maroubra.

Police have also previously told the court she relied on selling the drugs as her primary source of income while studying at university.

Brianna Costigan leaves the Downing Centre Local Court today with her mother.
Brianna Costigan leaves the Downing Centre Local Court today with her mother.

Before moving to NSW, Costigan attempted to follow in her father Jason's footsteps by becoming the youth member for The Whitsundays in Queensland.

Brianna is the eldest daughter of Mr Costigan, who has endured 12 months of controversy.

He was sensationally kicked out of the LNP earlier this year following allegations he harassed an 18-year-old woman, but denies the claims.

MPs used parliamentary privilege to reveal the allegations in the Queensland Parliament.

Brianna Grace Costigan, 19. Picture: Supplied
Brianna Grace Costigan, 19. Picture: Supplied

They include claims he touched the woman "on the back and stroked her hair" and she feared "she would be raped" by him.

The LNP has said several other complainants had come forward.

Mr Costigan has denied any wrongdoing.

Brianna Costigan has yet to enter pleas to three charges relating to knowingly taking part in, and the supply of, cocaine.

Her co-accused Taha also has yet to enter pleas to his eight charges of supplying cocaine.

News tips? Email: anton.rose@news.com.au

ahmed taha brianna costigan court crime drugs jason costigan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: First look at major M1 upgrade

        premium_icon VIDEO: First look at major M1 upgrade

        News A new video has given Gold Coasters their first look at a major M1 upgrade, including a massive rebuild of a busy exit. See for yourself how the motorway will be...

        • 28th Nov 2019 1:56 PM
        'Murder' case witness: ‘Just charge me with something’

        premium_icon 'Murder' case witness: ‘Just charge me with something’

        Crime Murder accused’s son Tuki Terangi Lawrence refuses to give evidence in court

        • 28th Nov 2019 1:43 PM
        COUNCIL WARNING: Stay off wastewater treatment plant properties

        premium_icon COUNCIL WARNING: Stay off wastewater treatment plant...

        Council News Tweed Shire Council has appealed to the public to keep off wastewater treatment...

        Tweed retirees save thousands on property price with new approach

        premium_icon Tweed retirees save thousands on property price with new...

        Business Banora Point retirees Lorraine and Col Gilkison have an extra $15,000 in their...