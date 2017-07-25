21°
MPs join 'hundreds' in Team Koala walk against Leda plan

Mitchell Crawley | 25th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
SUPPORT: Greens MLC Dawn Walker joins Kooee Koala, Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Team Koala president Jenny Hayes at Kingscliff for the awareness walk.
SUPPORT: Greens MLC Dawn Walker joins Kooee Koala, Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Team Koala president Jenny Hayes at Kingscliff for the awareness walk. CONTRIBUTED

ORGANISERS of a weekend awareness march to rally against changes proposed for the Kings Forest koala management plan say more than 300 people took to the streets of Kingscliff to voice their opposition to developer Leda Holdings' move.

Team Koala Tweed president Jenny Hayes said a clear message would have been sent to Leda by the way the community got behind the march.

"All the people through the streets were clapping, the cars were honking their horns, we had the John Williamson song (Goodbye Blinky Bill) playing, nearly every business owner put up a poster in their shop in Kingscliff about the koala awareness walk,” she said.

"It was this huge community, go-Team-Koala feeling. It was just beautiful.”

Political identities such as Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Greens MLC Dawn Walker were at the march.

Ms Hayes hoped the event would result in more submissions against the proposed amendments, which the group has previously claimed threaten the area's endangered koala population's survival.

"Certainly, we got several hundred submissions just yesterday and new members also joined. But the main thing was all the businesses getting behind it and that it was average people and families and their children at the event, so the people who I would say live here,” she said.

The Koala Awareness Walk at Kingscliff.
The Koala Awareness Walk at Kingscliff. CONTRIBUTED

Ms Hayes said Leda developer Bob Ell could have had his "mini-city built 10 years ago if (the company had) just stuck to the koala plan of management”.

"But he's gone in to do the modifications and changes and tried to change the promises he made to the community when it took full-page ads out in the local papers (outlining what he would do to protect the koalas and what the development would mean for the community).”

Ms Hayes said people at the march were questioning why the developer was "constantly” trying to make amendments to conditions in the original development approval.

"That's why so many ordinary people were there (on Sunday), because the developer is wanting to change the goal posts, to make modifications that bring about very little protection for the koalas,” she said.

"It's not us that's stopping the development, it's not the people. The community just want the same koala protection measures that got the development through in the first place.”

Leda was contacted for comment.

The Koala Awareness Walk at Kingscliff.
The Koala Awareness Walk at Kingscliff. Contributed
