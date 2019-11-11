Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Mt Warning Rd closed due to fires

11th Nov 2019 12:03 PM

Council has closed Mt Warning Road to prevent entry to Wollumbin National Park during the current fire emergency.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) requested Council to close the road this morning until further notice. The closure is at the gate approximately two kilometres past the Mt Warning Rainforest Park.

Visitors to the area are advised to check the NPWS website for up to date information before travelling at https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/

All national parks in the Northern Rivers region, including the major attractions of Mebbin National Park and Brunswick Heads Nature Reserve, have been closed due to the high to catastrophic fire risk.

Cape Byron State Conservation Area is the only area remaining open to the public.

For all closures, visit https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/alerts/alerts-list
 

mt warning rd nsw bushfies tweed tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Don’t use Facebook to report fire

        Don’t use Facebook to report fire

        News Emergency services took to Facebook to remind residents to phone 000 if there is a fire, rather than through social media, where you cannot be helped.

        CLOSURES: Roads, parks and services closed due to fire

        CLOSURES: Roads, parks and services closed due to fire

        News A number of roads are closed across the region due to bushfires

        ‘Next step’ close on Star’s $2B project

        premium_icon ‘Next step’ close on Star’s $2B project

        Travel New vision for Gold Coast’s Sheraton Grand Mirage

        Girls charged after allegedly ramming cop car

        premium_icon Girls charged after allegedly ramming cop car

        Crime A pair of teenage girls allegedly crashed a stolen car