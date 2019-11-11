Mt Warning Rd closed due to fires

Council has closed Mt Warning Road to prevent entry to Wollumbin National Park during the current fire emergency.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) requested Council to close the road this morning until further notice. The closure is at the gate approximately two kilometres past the Mt Warning Rainforest Park.

Visitors to the area are advised to check the NPWS website for up to date information before travelling at https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/

All national parks in the Northern Rivers region, including the major attractions of Mebbin National Park and Brunswick Heads Nature Reserve, have been closed due to the high to catastrophic fire risk.

Cape Byron State Conservation Area is the only area remaining open to the public.

For all closures, visit https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/alerts/alerts-list

