Much ado about the fun in Tyalgum

Tyalgum's Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company prepare for Much Ado About Nothing.

A TRIP down the aisle is never a straight one.

This is especially true for two of Shakespeare's famous couples Benedick and Beatrice, and Claudio and Hero in the Bard's play Much Ado About Nothing.

The comedy classic will become the third annual Shakespeare production for Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company, transforming Tyalgum's Flutterbies Cafe into a Shakespearian wonderland.

"We started them in 2015 and they've proved to be the most popular event. It's one of our big highlights for the year,” assistant director and organiser Solar Chapel said.

Immersive and interactive, audience members are able to soak up the entire experience of an Elizabethan era performance.

"It's the whole experience of going through the whole cafe to be told the whole story by actors, and there's a narrator who leads everyone through it,” Chapel said.

Shows include banquet-style tables, while audience members - who are encouraged to dress in medieval or Shakespearean costumes - receive a goblet of mulled wine on arrival.

Being a holistic experience, Chapel said a lot of effort would go into making the night an all-encompassing event.

"With the lighting, stage and costumes, there are a lot of people involved helping to make it great,” he said.

"It's a big team effort and people really get into it.”

A second show has been added on Thursday, June 29, with Saturday, July 1 sold out. Tickets are $75. Phone (02)66793221.