21°
News

Much ado about the fun in Tyalgum

Daniel McKenzie
| 9th Jun 2017 4:25 PM
Tyalgum's Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company prepare for Much Ado About Nothing.
Tyalgum's Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company prepare for Much Ado About Nothing. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A TRIP down the aisle is never a straight one.

This is especially true for two of Shakespeare's famous couples Benedick and Beatrice, and Claudio and Hero in the Bard's play Much Ado About Nothing.

The comedy classic will become the third annual Shakespeare production for Shepherd's Purse Theatre Company, transforming Tyalgum's Flutterbies Cafe into a Shakespearian wonderland.

"We started them in 2015 and they've proved to be the most popular event. It's one of our big highlights for the year,” assistant director and organiser Solar Chapel said.

Immersive and interactive, audience members are able to soak up the entire experience of an Elizabethan era performance.

"It's the whole experience of going through the whole cafe to be told the whole story by actors, and there's a narrator who leads everyone through it,” Chapel said.

Shows include banquet-style tables, while audience members - who are encouraged to dress in medieval or Shakespearean costumes - receive a goblet of mulled wine on arrival.

Being a holistic experience, Chapel said a lot of effort would go into making the night an all-encompassing event.

"With the lighting, stage and costumes, there are a lot of people involved helping to make it great,” he said.

"It's a big team effort and people really get into it.”

A second show has been added on Thursday, June 29, with Saturday, July 1 sold out. Tickets are $75. Phone (02)66793221.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  entertainment flutterbies tweed entertainment tyalgum

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Folk singer adds fun to bus tour

Folk singer adds fun to bus tour

All roads lead to Northern Rivers for singer

Motorcycles and hot rods set for Tweed display

TAKING A SHINE: Rod Hall (centre left) and members of the Tweed Heads Motorcycle Enthusiasts Club.

HOT-RODS and classic motorcycles will be on show at border swap.

Don't give in to fear: Councillor calls for calm and more cops

UNDER ATTACK: Scene of a fight and stabbing at Murwillumbah.

Don't fear or abandon Murwillumbah in the wake of stabbing

Gig guide: Epic Tweed battle kicks off weekend of music

Cabarita drummer Marlon McDonald and from left: Claudia Cason, Jennifer Unwin, Keiah Smith and Cindy Jensen gather at Jack Evans Boat Harbour to plan a big 2017 battle of the Bands.

Returning to battle

Local Partners

Dining Out: Eat Sushi Tweed Heads proving very popular

Team responsible for popular Eat Sushi at The Cove say there's a handful of dishes on the detailed menu "you've just gotta try”.

World knitting day casts off at Murwillumbah Library

KNIT ONE, PURL ONE: Kym Thompson from Murwillumbah Library gets ready for World Wide Knit in Public Day.

Learn how to knit at the library.

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

APPLE has led the evolution of how we enjoy music since the iPod was first unveiled in 2001.

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

Sofia Boutella appears in a scene from, "The Mummy."

Tom Cruise's latest movie is a giant flop, according to critics

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

It&#39;s all about the Wharf!

263/129 Laver Drive, Robina 4226

Unit 2 2 2 $439,000

This beautiful apartment in the heart of the Robina CBD has it all, including stunning north east views across Lake Lido with the Gold Coast skyline in the...

Sought After Parkes Lane

58 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $780,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH MAY 1:00 - 1:30PM Located in the very popular town of Terranora, set on half an acre (2,044m2) of useable land with a...

High Income Earning Property with Development Potential (STCA)

26 Margaret Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 7 4 2 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 1:00 - 1:30PM Sure to attract the attention of a range of buyers, this duplex pair rest on a flat, 632m2 block close...

Owner Says Sell - Solid Income Earning Duplex Pair on one Title

7 Birnam Avenue, Banora Point 2486

House 7 4 4 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 10:00 - 10:30AM On a 768m2 block in a popular Banora Point location, this is the perfect opportunity to purchase...

Renovated Apartment Directly Opposite Kirra Beach and the Surf Club

10/22 Marine Parade, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 $385,000 ...

On the third level of the highly sought 'Kirra Gardens' complex this renovated apartment is priced to sell. Just metres from the sand, stroll across the road to...

Tranquil Over 55&#39;s Living

24/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 2 1 $340,000 ...

Located in a private over 55's enclave surrounded by serene manicured gardens, this immaculately presented villa is ready for the new owners to move in and enjoy a...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 3:00 - 3:30PM Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly...

Ideally Positioned in an Ultra-convenient Location Opposite the Tweed River

7/4 Frances Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 2 1 $449,000

Spacious living with combined lounge and dining areas. Functional kitchen with ample cupboard and benchspace. Light filled interiors with plenty of scope to...

An Absolute Stand Out Buying Opportunity!

7/18 Blake Street, Southport 4215

Town House 3 2 1 Interest Above...

Spanning two levels and offering a unique townhouse lifestyle this neatly presented home has it all - space, position, convenience, potential. Located in the...

Fantastic, Fully Refurbished Duplex

1/72 Worendo Street, Southport 4215

Duplex 2 1 1 Under Contract

A brilliant opportunity to own a beautifully refurbished duplex that's definitely priced to sell in the highly sought-after Southport/Chirn Park...

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ocean views from Terranora

17 Sunnycrest Dr, Terranora

Check out this week's feature property.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!