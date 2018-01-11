Much-loved Coolangatta woman to be remembered

Wendy Scadden will be remembered by friends and family on Friday, January 12.

Wendy Scadden will be remembered by friends and family on Friday, January 12. Contributed

BELOVED Coolangatta local and sister of former surfing champion Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew, Wendy Scadden has died after a 17 year battle with brain cancer.

Ms Scadden, who died on Friday, January 5, was well known throughout the community after operating the Jungle Mexican Cantina restaurant in Coolangatta with her husband Wayne for many years.

Surfing identity Andy 'Mac' McKinnon said Ms Scadden would be missed by everyone who knew her.

"Wendy was a beautiful person, a much loved and respected local beauty queen, a total angel with a magic smile, she was like a mentor and adviser for Rabbit," Mr McKinnon said.

"Wayne and Wendy operated a Mexican restaurant in Coolangatta until Wendy was diagnosed.

"Her husband Wayne never left her side over those 17 years.

Wendy was about as perfect as you could be, she will be sadly missed."

Wendy leaves behind her husband, Wayne, their two children and two grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Wendy Louise Scadden (August 20, 1952 - January 5, 2018) at her memorial service: