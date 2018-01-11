Menu
Login
News

Much-loved Coolangatta woman to be remembered

Wendy Scadden will be remembered by friends and family on Friday, January 12.
Wendy Scadden will be remembered by friends and family on Friday, January 12. Contributed

BELOVED Coolangatta local and sister of former surfing champion Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew, Wendy Scadden has died after a 17 year battle with brain cancer.

Ms Scadden, who died on Friday, January 5, was well known throughout the community after operating the Jungle Mexican Cantina restaurant in Coolangatta with her husband Wayne for many years.

Surfing identity Andy 'Mac' McKinnon said Ms Scadden would be missed by everyone who knew her.

"Wendy was a beautiful person, a much loved and respected local beauty queen, a total angel with a magic smile, she was like a mentor and adviser for Rabbit," Mr McKinnon said.

"Wayne and Wendy operated a Mexican restaurant in Coolangatta until Wendy was diagnosed.

"Her husband Wayne never left her side over those 17 years.

Wendy was about as perfect as you could be, she will be sadly missed."

Wendy leaves behind her husband, Wayne, their two children and two grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Wendy Louise Scadden (August 20, 1952 - January 5, 2018) at her memorial service:

  • When: Friday, January 12.
  • Time: 11am
  • Where: Tugun Community Centre, 414 Coolangatta Rd, Tugun.
Tweed Daily News
Tweed volunteers thanked for vital connections

Tweed volunteers thanked for vital connections

Tweed's Red Cross Community Programs volunteers thanked for their community contribution

Behind the scenes: a look at NSW's new recycling program

Deposited bottles are stacked into bins at the rear of the Return and Earn recycling station at the BP service station, Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah.

Sub-contractors welcome Return and Earn facility on the Tweed

Capturing the magic of Cudgen Creek

PICTURE PERFECT: Bryan Ricketts from Kingscliff is a local photographer whose photos are included in a children's book he has published with his aunt.

Stunning beauty of Cudgen Creek inspires new children's book

Laugh with women like you at comedy shows

HILARIOUS: Women Like Us performers Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs are coming to the Tweed in January.

Female familiarity in the spotlight in Women Like Us comedy

Local Partners