Much-loved doctor honoured, new bridge and more from council

Council calls for Dr Betty Marks to be honoured at the new Tweed Valley Hospital.

TWEED Shire Council is calling on the NSW State Government to dedicate a plaque or appropriate memorial at the new Tweed Valley Hospital to recognise Dr Betty Marks, who passed away at the age of 93 in February.

The much-loved doctor had worked in the Tweed Valley for 66 years before her retirement in 2014.

Tweed Men's Shed

TWEED Shire Council has approved renewing the lease of the home base of the Tweed Heads Men's Shed group at Recreation Park, Recreation Street, Tweed Heads for another year.

Pottsville Tavern

POTTSVILLE Tavern will operate on Fridays from 10am-11pm for a six month trial.

The decision comes after the owners applied to extend hours of operation from Wednesday to Saturday.

The original application was amended to appeal to community concerns over noise impacts from the venue.

Clarrie Hall bridge

COUNCIL will build a new access bridge for residents east of McCabe's Bridge when the Clarrie Hall Dam is raised.

The new bridge will be built on a roughly parallel alignment to the existing bridge.

Far North Coast SLSC

COUNCIL approves entering into a lease with Surf Life Saving Far North Coast branch over part of the building within Lot 287 DP 542598 at Ed Parker Rotary Park, Kingscliff for a five year term.

Tourism board

TWEED Shire Council has decided to withdraw all board representation on Destination Tweed as the tender process for the region's marketing, promotion and destination management services is now open.

Destination Tweed is one of five agencies competing for the contract.

Consultation process

COUNCIL has deferred its decision about the new Community Engagement Strategy to the May 17 meeting.

Cudgen boardwalk

COUNCIL has approved works to occur in Cudgen Creek for the construction of a boardwalk on Crown Lands.