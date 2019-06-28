Much loved dog set to make race appearance

IF you're a fan of dogs, there's a good chance you've heard of Gary the therapy dog, a much loved member of the Gold Coast Airport.

Gary, who is most known for soothing the nerves of flyers, is set to make an appearance at the Gold Coast Marathon along with more than 30 other airport ambassadors and staff.

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton said the airport's volunteer ambassadors are gearing up to compete in the 5.7km Gold Coast Airport Fun Run at next week's marathon.

The group will compete across the various marathon events from the fun run right up to the full marathon.

Gold Coast Airport Chief Operating Officer Marion Charlton said the airport team was heavily involved in the race weekend each year.

Gold Coast Airport therapy dog Gary celebrates his second birthday.

"The Gold Coast Marathon has become a key part of our annual company calendar, with our employees encouraging each other to sign up and complete the training,” she said.

"It has been great to see the ambassadors join the team and embrace the race. They are having a lot of fun with it and will be dressed in fluoro costumes, so they will be hard to miss.

"Competitors and spectators might also see our mascot, Goldie, and therapy dog Gary, out and about at the event during race weekend.”

Ms Charlton said the marathon was the airport's longest standing partnership was an association the team was proud of.

"The event attracts competitors from around the world, boosts the city's reputation and importantly for us, drives visitation to the Gold Coast,” she said.

"We have been involved in the event for 17 years, for most of the time as naming rights partner and more recently as sponsor of the 5.7km event.”

Airport ambassador Liz Whitney said she and her ambassador colleagues had been training hard in the lead up.

Goldie the Gold Coast Airport mascot and the ambassadors.

"There is a lot of excitement about marathon weekend among the ambassadors. We love a dress up, so we'll be sporting some bright costumes and generally having fun with it,” she said.

"As some of the first faces people see when they arrive on the Gold Coast, the ambassadors are also looking forward to welcoming visitors in the lead up to race weekend.”