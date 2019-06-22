Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating two boat fires at Boreen Point.
Police are investigating two boat fires at Boreen Point.
Crime

Mullet trawlers destroyed in 'suspicious' Coast fires

Mark Furler
by
22nd Jun 2019 6:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO mullet trawlers anchored in waist deep water on the Sunshine Coast have been destroyed by fire overnight.

Police say they are investigating the two suspicious fires at Boreen Point, near Noosa.

Around 1.30am, the two 5m trawlers just 20 metres from the shore and 60 metres apart were destroyed by fire.

The distance between the vessels indicates the fires were independent of each other.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations continue.

Anyone in the area at the time with CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
boreen point crime editors picks fishing mullet sunshine coast trawlers
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Club chases $14k boob job loan from stripper

    premium_icon Club chases $14k boob job loan from stripper

    Crime A Gold Coast strip club is chasing repayment of a $14,000 boob job loan from a dancer, but she claims a car repair giant boss gifted her the implants for an ad.

    • 22nd Jun 2019 7:26 AM
    Council announces state of the art recycling facility

    Council announces state of the art recycling facility

    Council News The facility will be the biggest of its kind in the region.

    • 22nd Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Unique piece of history restored on the border

    Unique piece of history restored on the border

    Council News Iconic border marker sign gets a facelift from council.

    • 22nd Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    RISING FROM ASHES: Terranora club is back on serve

    premium_icon RISING FROM ASHES: Terranora club is back on serve

    Tennis New clubhouse worthy of a celebration.