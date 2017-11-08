Mullum fest still strong 10 years on

CRAZY CAT: Trumpet-funkster Harry James Angus will light up the Mullum Music Festival stage again in 2017.

CRAZY CAT: Trumpet-funkster Harry James Angus will light up the Mullum Music Festival stage again in 2017. Karin von Behrens

ALTHOUGH it shares the region with some of Australia's largest music festivals, Mullum Music Festival might just be the ace in the pack.

The boutique festival has welcomed thousands of fans and hosted more than 600 artists during its nine years.

The community-vibed favourite is a melting-pot of sights, sounds and flavours, all staged in the halls, clubs and pubs of the town.

Ready to celebrate its decade milestone next week, the Mullum Music Festival once again welcomes an array of world-class acts.

Here's five acts not to be missed in 2017.

* ALL OUR EXES LIVE IN TEXAS

Who: A who's who of Sydney's finest singer-songwriters - Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney - the Exes combine for a four-part indie-folk heaven. On mandolin, ukulele, accordion and guitar, the four songwriters with four unique voices make music that draws from traditional harmony to create a new brand of modern folk. The Exes have shared the stage with the Backstreet Boys, Passenger and Megan Washington and are fresh off a national run of sold-out shows.

Where: Civic Hall: Opening Night Gala, Thursday, November 16, from 6pm and Friday, November 17 at 9pm.

* HARRY JAMES ANGUS

Who: The firebrand trumpet-funkster from the Cat Empire has become a Mullum Festival favourite since first lighting up the stage in 2010. Angus' new live project, Struggle With Glory, crosses musical boundaries and if you like toe-tapping, humming in the aisles, sweating and shouting, the suit-clad showman is not to be missed.

Where: Mullum High School: Saturday, November 18 at 9pm. Civic Hall: Sunday, November 19 at 5.45pm.

* LINDI ORTEGA

Who: The Canadian award-winning artist blends country and indie and sits comfortable within both scenes. With celebrated guitar-playing chops and country music instincts, Ortega will be a Mullum favourite.

Where: Civic Hall: Opening Night Gala, Thursday, November 16 from 6pm and Saturday, November 18 at 9pm. Village Vanguard: Friday, November 17 at 9.30pm.

* TOO MANY ZOOS

Who: From busking in New York City subways to a viral rise to collaborating with Beyonce on her latest album, Lemonade, Too May Zoos' electrifying, genre-defying musical and visual mastery which combines everything from death metal to swing, has captured fans all over the world.

Where: Civic Hall: Friday, November 17 at 10.30pm. Mullum High School: Saturday, November 18 at 10.30pm.

Aine Tyrell will perform at the Mullum Music Festival. Kate Atkinson

* AINE TYRRELL

Who: Pronounced "awn-yuh”, the singer/songwriter from Irish folk royalty shares a great storytelling tradition. From a Celtic soul romp to a heartfelt lament, the Australian-based troubadour's seductive, mournful voice will be able to be heard across four performances in 2018.

Where: Poinciana Cafe: Friday, November 17 at 6pm. Festival Marketplace: Saturday, November 18 at 11am; Courthouse Hotel at 9pm. Bowlo: Sunday, November 19 at 7.15pm.

* The festival runs from November 16-19. Visit mullummusicfestival.com for line-ups and times.