Mullum man charged with smashing car window

A man charged with smashing a car windscreen while a mother and two children were inside has faced court.

A man charged with smashing a car windscreen while a mother and two children were inside has faced court.

A MAN charged with damaging a vehicle while a woman and her two children were inside has been remanded in custody.

Bawoo Cockatoo, also known as Barwoo, was arrested after the alleged incident shortly before 6pm on Saturday.

Mr Cockatoo, 24, from Mullumbimby, was charged with destroying or damaging property after the alleged incident.

Police will allege the woman was travelling at about 20km/h in a black-coloured Volkswagen on River Terrace in Mullumbimby.

Her son and daughter, aged eight and 11, were passengers in the vehicle.

Police said the woman saw the accused walking in the middle of the road.

They will allege Mr Cockatoo threw something at her vehicle and as she went to drive around him, he allegedly punched the rear passenger window, causing the glass to shatter.

Mr Cockatoo then allegedly screamed and swore at the family, who drove away before calling police.

Mr Cockatoo was later found by police and refused bail to face Lismore Local Court on Sunday.

There, he was again refused bail and his bail which was associated with previous unrelated allegations, including charges of assault and entering enclosed land, was revoked.

He is due to go before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.