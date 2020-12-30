Multi-home proposal ‘sympathetic’ to historic town’s character

Bangalow's Clover Hill Estate is off Ballina Rd, on the eastern side of the town.

A development application seeking approval of a multi-dwelling development in Bangalow has been lodged with Byron Shire Council.

Bertoli Building Pty Ltd and Hahimsa Pty Ltd are listed as applicants on the DA, lodged with the council on December 10.

The proposal involves four dwellings, to be constructed across two separate two-storey buildings at 16 Clover Hill Circuit in Bangalow’s Clover Hill Estate.

The estimated cost of works associated with the proposed development is almost $940,000.

The proposal includes two three-bedroom homes and two two-bedroom homes.

The 867 sqm block of land is currently vacant and falls under R3 Medium Density Residential zoning.

“The proposal is broken up into two buildings to reduce bulk and scale and recognise the dual street frontage,” a representative of Logan Architecture said in a Statement of Environment Effects, lodged with the DA.

“The buildings recognise the Bangalow aesthetic, in their form, use of materials and facade detail.

“The effect on adjoining properties has been considered in the design process.

“The proposed multi unit housing is designed with consideration being given to the protection of views and the maintenance of privacy to adjoining properties.

“The treatment of the building’s facade is intended to be sympathetic to the Bangalow style recognising its scale, and use of materials.”

The council has not yet made a determination on the application.