Multi-sport star and siblings on the Warne path

WHILE many of the state's surf sport stars have spent winter recharging ahead of another summer campaign, Cudgen's Anthea Warne isn't one of them.

The talented teenager has been splitting time between the pool, canoeing, and other sporting pursuits through the colder months.

Warne, a finalist in the Young Athlete of the Year category at last month's NSW Awards of Excellence, has enjoyed a strong pool rescue season.

At the NSW Championships she won the Open Female 200 Metres Obstacle Race in addition to five medals (four gold) in her under-17s age group.

Warne also competed in Queensland's State Championships, where she secured five golds from six medals.

The medal haul continued at National Titles in Adelaide where she won six medals (one gold, three silver, and two bronze).

Earlier this month, Warne was named in the Australian Youth Lifesaving Team to travel to New Zealand for their Pool Rescue Championships later this year.

Warne is one of just two NSW athletes - and the lone female competitor - to be picked in the squad.

Anthea isn't the only Warne to be making waves, with other siblings from the talented family also making their marks.

At the 2017 Queensland Endurance Championships at Tweed Heads and Coolangatta SLSC on Saturday, brother Joseph won a gold medal in the under-15s 2km swim, while younger sister Elizabeth finished sixth in the under-13s 500m swim.

Fellow Cudgen Headland SLSC athletes Poppy Burdekin and Lily O'Sullivan also competed strongly.

Burdekin completed a 500m surf swim, a 1km board paddle and a 2km beach run in her under-12s division.

O'Sullivan proved that training hard over the winter break would deliver results, winning two silvers in the 2km swim and the 4km board race.