Multiple crashes caused by alleged drink drivers over weekend

Police in the Tweed Byron District have responded to a number of crashes on this weekend with those at the wheel testing positive to drink driver.

Police remain disappointed with the number of people detected drink driving in recent weeks and are reminding people: “If you are going to drink, don’t drive.”

Police will be out in force undertaking Random Breath Testing across the district over the Easter period with the reminder if you drink and drive, there is a good chance you will be caught.

Three car crash:



About 5.30am on Friday police were called to a three-car crash on Paterson Street, Byron Bay.

A 53-year-old Byron Bay man returned a High Range reading at the scene and was detained.

Police also located a quantity of cannabis in his damaged silver Lexus.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis.

Police will allege the driver collided with a Mercedes Benz and a Nissan X-Trail and then tried to leave the scene. His driver’s licence has been suspended.

He was issued a Court Attendance Notice for Drive Under the Influence of Alcohol and Possess Prohibited Drug and will appear before Byron Bay Local Court in April.

Woman over limit



About 11:20pm on Saturday police stopped a car travelling on Massinger Street, Byron Bay for an RBT.

A 33-year-old Suffolk Park woman provided a breath test which was positive to alcohol.

The female was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis where she returned a reading of 0.094.

Her driver’s licence was suspended. She was issued a Court Attendance Notice for Mid-Range PCA and

will appear before Byron Bay Local Court in April.

Highway crash at high reading



About 11:35pm on Saturday a Queensland registered Subaru Forrester was involved in a crash on the M1 at Tyagarah.

A 60-year-old Upper Coomera man from provided a breath test which was positive to alcohol.

He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis where he returned a reading of 0.227.

His driving privileges in NSW were suspended.

Police will allege that he travelled from Upper Coomera along the M1 having consumed a 700ml bottle of

vodka before crashing his car at Tyagarah.

He was issued a Court Attendance Notice and will appear before Byron Bay Local Court in April.

Double whammy



About 2:50am on Saturday, Police stopped a Hyundai Getz on Machinery Drive, Tweed Heads for an RBT.

The 34-year-old Queensland man provided a breath test which was positive to alcohol.

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station for a breath analysis where he returned a reading of 0.114.

Staggeringly the same man had been charged with Mid-Range PCA the previous Saturday and his driving privileges in NSW were suspended.

He was issued a Court Attendance Notice for Mid-Range PCA and Drive while Suspended and will appear before Tweed Heads Local Court in April.