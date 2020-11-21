Menu
Crime

Multiple injured in US mall shooting

by Katy Hall
21st Nov 2020 12:02 PM
An armed gunman has injured multiple people after opening fire in a Wisconsin mall on Friday, local time.

The shooting took place at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, which has a population of around 50,000.

According to local police none of the injuries appear to be fatal at this time, however the suspect is still at large.

CBS News reports 75 police officers are investigating the shooting, with the local mayor's office saying, "It will take time to provide additional, and perhaps, more accurate information, but information will be provided as it becomes available."

 

It is understood that the Milwaukee division of the FBI is also responding to the situation.

Following the shooting, representatives from Mayfair Mall released a statement that read, "We are disheartened and angered that our guests and tenants were subject to this violent incident today. We are thankful for our partners at the Wauwatosa Police Department and we are co-operating with them as their investigation develops. Mayfair is closed at this time."

Local resident Jill Wooley told CBS she was shopping at the mall with her 79-year-old mother at the time of the shooting.

 

"I knew right away it was a gunshot and they just kept coming one right after the other," Wooley said.

"We just dropped to the floor. I think we're all born with it … We've all been exposed to public shootings like this. I think all of us have thought of what we would do in a situation like this."

More to come.

Originally published as Multiple injured in US mall shooting

