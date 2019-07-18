Menu
A Kuranda Scenic Railway train has hit a car in North Cairns.
Multiple injuries reported in train crossing crash

by Peter Carruthers
18th Jul 2019 9:52 AM

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a collision between a train and a car in Cairns North.

At 8.45am paramedics were called to Greenslopes St after responding to reports of a level crossing accident.

Four people have been injured in a level crossing incident this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there were six ambulances on scene including a critical care unit and paramedics were treating four patients.

Two men and two women believed to be travelling in a car are being treated at the scene.

Passengers and the crew on the train have not received any injures.

