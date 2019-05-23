Menu
The mother of baby Anastasia Hand has pleaded to the murder of the four-month-old. Picture: Gofundme
Crime

Mum admits murdering her baby

by AAP
23rd May 2019 2:51 PM

A young mother has pleaded guilty to murdering her four-month-old baby in Western Australia's South West region.

The baby, Anastasia Hand, was brought to Bunbury Regional Hospital in May 2017 and transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital for Children in Perth, where she died from serious injuries two days later.

Baby Anastasia Hand died in hospital after the incident. Picture: Gofundme
Cassandra Rose Doohan, who was 18 at the time, formally entered a not guilty plea during her first appearance in the Supreme Court of WA in September and was remanded in custody.

But at a status conference on Thursday, Doohan changed her plea to guilty.

She will be sentenced later this year.

crime editors picks western australia

