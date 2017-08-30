23°
Mum and son missing from Coolangatta

The 40-year-old woman is described as Caucasian in appearance, 175cm tall, black hair with a dyed red fringe.
Aisling Brennan
by

POLICE are appealing to the public to help locate a missing mother and son, reported missing from Brisbane area.

The pair were last seen in Coolangatta on August 9 and may be in the south east Queensland area.

Police hold concerns for their welfare as the women suffers from a medical condition.

The missing 40-year-old woman is described as Caucasian in appearance, 175cm tall, black hair with a dyed red fringe.

The woman is also believed to be in company of the 7-year-old boy.

Any members of the public who may have information in relation to the whereabouts of the woman and boy are asked to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Topics:  missing perons police

Tweed Daily News
