Mum burnt in pressure cooker explosion

A mother has warned about the dangers of using a pressure cooker purchased from supermarket giant Aldi after one exploded and caused serious burns to her body.

Giovanna Simonetti recently posted about the incident on social media.

"I was lucky it didn't reach my toddler or his friend, as my arm blocked the flying lid that was heading (in) their direction," she wrote.

Ms Simonetti was using a Crofton Chef's Collection 6L Pressure Cooker, which was sold at Aldi in June 2017 and recalled in August that same year.

Ms Simonetti said it was lucky her toddler and his friend were not injured in the explosion. Picture: AAP/Matthew Vasilescu

"I only found out that this product was on a recall since 2017 today," Ms Simonetti wrote on Facebook last week.

"I don't want other families, especially children, to take the risk of being burned.

"Some people have burned their eyes, face and have unrecoverable injuries because they had no idea that this product is on a recall.

"I don't think Aldi made an honest effort to inform their customers of this recall."

In her post, Ms Simonetti included a link to a news article from 2017, which said consumer group Choice had reported six people had been burnt after pressure cookers they brought from ﻿Aldi exploded.

In a statement on Monday, Aldi said the company strictly complied with all Australian Competition and Consumer Commission requirements around recalls.

"In this case, due diligence has been given to ensure that customers were made aware of the product's fault," a spokesperson said.

"This included notices displayed on our website, in store and on our Facebook page."

In its recall notice at the time, Aldi said it took product quality and safety very seriously.

"In some cases, the lid locking mechanism may be defective, causing the lid to detach when cooking," the budget supermarket chain said.

"If this happens, there is a risk of scalding to the user."

