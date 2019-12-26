Mum charged with Christmas morning knife rage

A Western Sydney mum allegedly threatened her mother and sister with a knife on Christmas morning after children in the house made too much noise opening presents.

Lisa Bovington, 26, will remain in jail until at least the new year after the family feud at a home in Doonside.

Parramatta Bail Court was told on Thursday that the children had been noisily opening presents while Bovington slept.

Lisa Bovington was refused bail. Picture: Facebook

Magistrate Robert Rabbidge said Bovington acted with "enraged anger" when she woke up after they had opened their gifts.

Police accused Bovington of threatening her mother, Lynette Kidd, and her sister, Belinda Bovington, with a knife.

"You took a knife to a family member because (the) children had opened their presents while you were asleep," Mr Rabbidge told the court.

"You were sleeping throughout Christmas morning where children are excited - it is to be expected that they were making noise."

The court also heard that Bovington destroyed her mother's ceramic leopard figure - which had a value of $50 - during her outburst.

Bovington left the Doonside home about 11.40am but was later arrested at Blacktown Police Station where she was reporting as part of a previous bail condition.

Mr Rabbidge formally refused Bovington's application for bail yesterday.

Bovington allegedly threatened her mum and sister with a knife. Picture: Facebook

She was charged with two counts of stalk and intimidate to cause fear and using weapons with an intention to commit an indictable offence.

Bovington will remain in jail until at least January 6 when her case returns to Blacktown Local Court.

It comes as police cracked down on domestic violence over Christmas with more than 1000 compliance checks carried out across the southwest of Sydney.

Officers targeted high-risk offenders from December 10 to 12 in a bid to prevent attacks over Christmas, it was revealed yesterday.

During the blitz police worked on 2047 proactive domestic violence-related jobs with 1004 apprehended violence order compliance checks.

Officers spoke to more than 1000 "protected persons" with 41 high-risk victims checked on to ensure they were safe.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Jones said officers were doing all they could to ensure people were safe during the festive season.