Mum claims school children turfed off bus in big wet

A MUM claims her son and other children were turfed off a school bus and left to their own devices when their school suddenly closed because of last week's big wet.

Surfside Buslines has not responded to the allegations, despite repeated requests for comment over the past week.

The students were allegedly told to disembark between Kingscliff and Murwillumbah last Thursday when they heard Mount St Patrick College was closed as flash flooding battered the Tweed.

Kingscliff mum Lana Morgan said her 12-year-old son and the other children were told to leave the vehicle unless they were travelling to a stop in Murwillumbah, south of Tweed Heads.

Ms Morgan said she could not believe her son was left without any supervision and it was fortunate he had a mobile phone to ring her to pick him up.

"I called (Surfside) to check if they were running and they said yes they were," she said.

"While the school bus was in transit - so they've been on board for like 10 minutes -there was a text message from the school saying they were closed.

"But the bus was continuing on to Murwillumbah and they just said to the kids 'OK, school's cancelled, if you don't want to go to Murwillumbah just get out here'.

"They left them near a farm. It was torrential rain. The poor kids were saturated to the bone."

A photograph sent to the Bulletin appears to show the students waiting in the rain.

A furious Ms Morgan said the situation was "bizarre".

A student told the Bulletin: "It was a bit strange, like confusing. They got everyone off, then it started raining, so they got everyone back on and said unless you want to go to Murwillumbah, or your parents are picking you up, just get off."

Surfside's media unit took an inquiry from the Bulletin last week and said the company would investigate, but no response was forthcoming. Subsequent texts and phone calls went unanswered.

Ms Morgan's claims were backed by her father Joseph Jurin. She said neither had heard from Surfside.