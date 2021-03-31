Mum conceives while already pregnant

A woman has revealed the bizarre set of circumstances that saw her conceive a second time, weeks after first falling pregnant.

A woman has revealed the bizarre set of circumstances that saw her conceive a second time, weeks after first falling pregnant.

An English mum has described her shock after conceiving for a second time, weeks after finding out she was already pregnant.

Rebecca Roberts, 39, became pregnant with daughter, Rosalie, when she was already carrying her son, Noah.

Tests revealed that Rosalie had been conceived while Rebecca was three weeks pregnant with Noah.

Ms Roberts gave birth to both babies on the same day, meaning Rosalie is slightly smaller than her big brother.

The phenomenon - called superfetation - has only been reported a few times in medical history, mostly in women having IVF.

RELATED: Woman conceives third baby while pregnant with twins

It happens when an egg is fertilised by sperm and implants in the womb just days or weeks after another one.

This is extremely rare - and considered by some as impossible - because while a woman is pregnant her body and hormones usually prevent another pregnancy from happening.

Ms Roberts was told it may have happened because she was taking fertility drugs, which cause the ovaries to release more eggs.

She couldn't believe it when she was told by doctors at a 12-week scan for Noah.

"I had just been having a conversation with the sonographer about my previous scan so she was aware that I was only having one baby so she was so silent, I thought something awful had happened because she didn't say anything," she said.

"Then she looked at me and said, 'Did you know you're expecting twins?'"

RELATED: Twins born after being conceived 10 days apart

Ms Roberts found out Rosalie had been conceived while at a 12-week scan for Noah.

Ms Roberts said her heart "skipped a beat" at the news and her husband Rhys hadn't believed her at first.

"He didn't believe me until he looked at the pictures and said nothing," she said.

"He saw twin one and twin two on the picture and he was just as shocked as me.

"It blew us both away."

Ms Roberts' doctors later concluded a rare superfetation event had happened, partly because Rosalie was smaller but still growing at a healthy rate.

"I didn't even know that existed. Even my midwife found it baffling," she said.

"It was a massive shock finding out about the twins so we waited until they were born to find out about their gender."

Ms Roberts gave birth to both babies on the same day, despite being conceived three weeks apart.

RELATED: 'I rented out my womb, and they almost took my own son'

A problem with Rosalie's umbilical cord meant the twins had to be delivered sooner than planned, when Noah was 33 weeks.

Ms Roberts gave birth to Noah, 4lb 10oz and Rosalie, 2lb 7oz, via C-section on September 17 last year with Mr Roberts by her side.

Rosalie was transported to an intensive care unit at another hospital and spent 95 days in the care of doctors before the Roberts were able to take her home.

"They were just beautiful, especially Rosalie - she was so small her nappy came up to her armpits," she said.

Noah also remained in hospital for three weeks and three days before going home to meet his 14-year-old sister Summer.

"We feel really lucky. It's so lucky to have twins anyway but to have such special twins, it's so lovely, it's wonderful. They are a blessing," Ms Roberts said.

Loving mum Rebecca documents their progress at home on her Instgram @roberts.supertwins.

"It is hard work having twins but now the family is together it's amazing," she said.

"Our lives started then after so much worry and we feel like the luckiest parents ever."

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Mum conceives while already pregnant