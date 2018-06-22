Mum cries and hands over baby as she is jailed for torture

A woman may apply to look after her baby in jail after being convicted with her partner of a horrific torture session they “stupidly” filmed.

A man who tortured a friend for hours, tying him up, hitting him with a stick, pouring boiling water on him and trying to burn him with a lighter, "stupidly" had it all filmed.

While drugged-up Teague Kent Baker inflicted the violence, his girlfriend Michaela Susan Inglis encouraged him, even boiling the water for the water torture, a court heard.

Baker, who demanded to know who had set him up and stolen 15 guns, also threatened the victim with a replica gun held at his head and a knife.

A video of part of the torture session, played in court, showed the victim, 33, begging Baker not to kill him, and Baker saying: "I'm not going to kill you. You're going to kill you."

Baker told him he should stab himself in the stomach five times and threatened to cut off his nose if he spoke to police.

District Court Judge Paul Smith said it was "pretty stupid" for Baker to have the hours of torture and violence filmed, as it provided good evidence of his crimes.

Baker, 36, was yesterday sentenced to six and a half years' jail, with 13 months in custody counted as time served, after pleading guilty to torture, deprivation of liberty and assault causing bodily harm.

Inglis, 25, also pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to four years' jail, suspended after six months' jail, with 117 days in custody counted as time served.

Inglis, who has a five-month-old baby son with Baker, he will spend two years on probation after her release.

Michaela Inglis outside Brisbane Supreme Court yesterday. Picture: Dan Peled/NCA NewsWire

The District Court heard Baker and Inglis were staying with the victim, a friend, in his Newmarket unit in January, last year, and all were using when methylamphetamines and cannabis.

Baker accused his friend, whom he tied to a chair with duct tape and handcuffed, of making Inglis feel unsafe and having information about stolen guns.

In a bid to force the bound and sometimes gagged victim to give up information, Baker phone a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

"Over a number of hours you subjected him to serious threats and actual violence," Judge Smith told Baker.

"You kicked and punched him to the head and also the kidney and groin areas.

"Inglis boiled some water and you poured hot water over the complainant."

The torture session continued the next day until police, alerted by social media messages, came to the unit, finding video files showing the violence on an SD card in Inglis's pocket.

Baker had slapped the victim, hit him with a stick, held a jet lighter to his leg and hit him on the head with a replica gun.

"You taunted him, you were demoralising and violent towards him, swearing at him," Judge Smith told Baker.

The victim had burns from boiling water, a cut above his left eye and other superficial injuries, including burns to five per cent of his body.

"The climax of the offending was you stood over him with a knife and threatened to cut parts of his body," Judge Smith said.

"He begged you not to and said he'd told you everything."

When questioned by police after the offending, Inglis said the victim deserved it, but the court heard at times she had tried to discourage Baker's violent attacks.

The judge took into account the former drug addict's time in custody while pregnant, her rehabilitation while on bail and the fact she did not inflict the violence.

Inglis cried as she was sentenced and hugged her baby son in the courtroom, before being led away to start her jail sentence.

The court heard the baby would be cared for by Inglis' father, but Inglis may apply to have the baby with her in jail.

Originally published as Mum cries, hands over baby as she and partner jailed for torture