Mum lashed over daughter's ‘manky’ lunch

A mum has been left horrified after she was trolled over the soup and macaroni lunch she made for her daughter.

Scottish woman Lauren Denholm was called "manky" for serving a packet of macaroni cheese and Heinz tomato soup to her "fussy" child.

The mum-of-two was relieved after finding a meal that her daughter Wynter would eat and wanted to share it on social media to help other parents.

She had mixed the instant cheese pasta with a tin of cream of tomato soup after seeing another mum make it on Snapchat.

Lauren said her four-year-old daughter had seen a picture of the cheesy pasta concoction and pleaded to have it for her dinner.

To Lauren's surprise, Wynter eat the entire meal, which was unusual as she was usually a picky eater.

But after sharing the snap on social media, Lauren was met with a barrage of abuse - with some even cruelly calling the dish "paedo food".

Hundreds shared the post, leaving a number of vile comments, with one calling the mum-of-two "manky".

"What sort of wrong yin type of creature would do that! F******g boggin," said one person.

Another proclaimed: "Paedo food that."

"Manky Wuman," wrote a fourth.

A different user added: "Straight up nonce behaviour."

Another wrote: "It is 10.21am on a Monday morning and my WEEK has been ruined. That is absolutely honkatonk. Sitting here ragin. Get this idea so far south away from me."

Shocked by the comments, Lauren said she didn't understand why her post had gotten such a reaction.

"I get it, some people don't like certain food combinations. Fine. But the abuse I got was absolutely appalling. Why on earth are people so, so angry about it?" she said.

"They are accusing me of all sorts of bizarre behaviour but they are the ones making vile comments about a wee girl.

"The should get a grip."

Thankfully, not everyone hated Lauren's macaroni soup, one said it looked "class," writing: "That looks class!!! What a game changer."

A second posted: "Add grated cheese on top tastes even better."

Others shared their own unusual food combinations, including: "Make it into a bake covered in crushed crisps and cheese then grilled."

