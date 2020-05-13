Mum latest arrest in brother’s $1m drug scandal

THE mother of two men who were allegedly caught growing about $1 million worth of marijuana on the family's property has also been charged.

Joy Ann Ross, 56, was arrested and charged with knowingly taking part in cultivating a large commercial quantity of prohibited plants on April 14.

Ms Ross was granted bail the same day in Lismore Local Court after agreeing to surrender her passport, provide $1000 surety and to live at her Uki property.

Her case was heard at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday where he defence lawyer, Darren Mahoney, asked for a variation of her bail conditions.

Mr Mahoney asked the court if his client could travel to Queensland to work as a yoga instructor.

The police prosecutor agreed to the variation.

Ms Ross's sons, Jethro Todd, 29, and Johnas Todd, 36, were arrested when police raided their properties on March 13.

Police allege they found more than 300 marijuana plants, 2000 MDMA pills, $15,750 in cash and various weapons including a crossbow.

Jethro is charged with cultivation of a large commercial quantity of prohibited plant enhanced indoor means and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime.

Johnas was charged with seven offences but was given a fresh charge of knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime in the amount of $64,351.50.

Both men were refused bail in Tweed Heads Local Court on March 16, however, Jethro was granted bail in the Supreme Court in Sydney on April 15.

His bail conditions include reporting to Murwillumbah Police Station three days a week, owning one mobile phone, staying at his nominated Bogangar address unless for work or medical purposes and providing a $50,000 surety.

All three cases will return to court on June 17.