Mum sues Qld kindy after bub allegedly suffers burns

Alexandria Utting | 4th Jul 2017 5:19 AM

A GOLD Coast mum is suing a Tugun childcare centre for $750,000 after her eight-month-old baby was burned with boiling water.

Deanne Hoksbergen, of Elanora, is taking on Sagar Childcare, which trades as Kanga's Kindergarten and Childcare Centre in Tugun, as litigation guardian for her son Luka Hoksbergen. He allegedly suffered burns to his left leg and abdomen when he overturned a bucket of boiling water on himself that was put on the floor of the centre's baby room on February 10, 2015.

In a statement of claim lodged in the Southport District Court last month, Ms Hoksbergen claims her son, who was eight months old at the time of the injury, suffered "scarring and disfigurement" and required medical treatment.

The claim states the baby was also burned on his left hand, with 15 per cent of the surface area affected.

Luka now allegedly suffers from ongoing panic attacks and anxiety, the claim states.

More at The Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  child parenting

Activists awarded for making a stand against Adani

THE dual fight for Aboriginal rights, combined with the fight against dirty coal at the proposed $21 billion Adani Carmichael mine, came to the Northern Rivers.

John Whiu spent his final few days thinking of others

THINKING OF OTHERS: John Whiu at home last Thursday, praising the care of staff at Tweed Hospital, including asking an African choir to sing for him to help cheer him up (inset).

How John Whiu spent his final few living days shows the man he was.

Graffiti vandals sought following spree in Mooball

VANDALS: Police are investigating serious graffiti vandalism at Mooball.

POLICE are investigating a serious case of malicious damage.

Police make arrests following Seagulls bikie biff

Seagulls Club at West Tweed Heads Photo Blainey Woodham / Daily News

TWO gang members allegedly involved in bikie brawl charged.

Your best tenant could be waiting

Home owners who lease their properties to NCCH have no vacancy 'down time', pay no agent fees and are guaranteed to receive full market rent on time.

Aveo brand suffers after Four Corners' revelations

Aveo says the majority of residents in its retirement villages are happy with their choice.

Aveo is in damage control after allegations aired on the ABC

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

REALITY TV contestants are used to revealing personal information to a national audience, but last night’s MasterChef could have taken that a bit too far.

Q&A: Bob Katter drops 'blackfella' bombshell

Bob Katter is a long time supporter of Aboriginal rights.

Bob Katter said he sometimes “identified as a blackfella”

Youtube and TV star Stevie Ryan dead aged 33

A comedian and actress has died at 33 from a suspected suicide

The Voice winner Judah Kelly keen for Queensland homecoming

Laidley's Judah Kelly has been crowned The Voice winner for 2017.

THE Laidley singer is celebrating his No 1 single today.

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

The moment Judah Kelly is crowned the winner of The Voice.

THE Voice Grand Final scored a big win in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Packer sends in security team to protect Stefanovic

James Packer and Karl Stefanovic in 2012.

Security tried a number of tactics to keep away paparazzi.

ELEVATED POSITION WITH PANORAMIC RIVER &amp; OCEAN VIEWS

3 Ocean Avenue, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 3 2 $659,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM Perched in a peaceful & elevated position, this family home promotes a delightful, low maintenance lifestyle...

Affordable Beachside Living with Ocean Glimpses Just 150 metres from the Sand

26/15-17 South Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $470,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 10:00 - 10:30AM If you are looking to invest, holiday let or secure a perfect beachside lifestyle then this is the property...

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be offered...

Click here to &#39;ADD TO CART&#39;

8/100 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 11:00 - 11:30AM Now here is a very tidy unit just waiting for a new owner to move in or invest. Conveniently located to...

Deliciously fresh home that enjoys an amazing location

35 Illawong Crescent, Terranora 2486

House 3 1 2 $520,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 12:00 - 12:30PM Terranora is a tightly held area with its sought-after community/village feel and awesome schooling options...

Single Level Brick and Tile Home Close to all Amenities

6 Firetail Court, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 2 $575,000

The home offers four bedrooms, main with ceiling fans and built in wardrobes, while the main has the added benefit of an ensuite and large walk in...

Ideally Positioned in an Ultra-convenient Location Opposite the Tweed River

7/4 Frances Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 2 1 $449,000

Spacious living with combined lounge and dining areas. Functional kitchen with ample cupboard and benchspace. Light filled interiors with plenty of scope to...

High Income Earning Property with Development Potential (STCA)

26 Margaret Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 7 4 2 $818,000

Sure to attract the attention of a range of buyers, this duplex pair rest on a flat, 632m2 block close to the River, boat ramp and major shopping centres. All...

Owner Says Sell - Solid Income Earning Duplex Pair on one Title

7 Birnam Avenue, Banora Point 2486

House 7 4 4 Auction

On a 768m2 block in a popular Banora Point location, this is the perfect opportunity to purchase two separate dwellings providing a solid rental income of $820 per...

Exclusive Ridge Top Parcel of Land with Ocean Views in Coolangatta

54 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 4 4 Tender Closes 07...

Here is a unique opportunity to secure a rare piece of vacant land with commanding Ocean views perched high on the Coolangatta ridge line. This prime 506m2 lot...

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Gorgeous mansion to add to your Coast property wishlist

FOR SALE: "The house on Lone Hand Lane” may sound like something from a storybook, but now it's a prime piece of real estate.

It looks more like a palace than a house.

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

