Mum sues Qld kindy after bub allegedly suffers burns

A GOLD Coast mum is suing a Tugun childcare centre for $750,000 after her eight-month-old baby was burned with boiling water.

Deanne Hoksbergen, of Elanora, is taking on Sagar Childcare, which trades as Kanga's Kindergarten and Childcare Centre in Tugun, as litigation guardian for her son Luka Hoksbergen. He allegedly suffered burns to his left leg and abdomen when he overturned a bucket of boiling water on himself that was put on the floor of the centre's baby room on February 10, 2015.

In a statement of claim lodged in the Southport District Court last month, Ms Hoksbergen claims her son, who was eight months old at the time of the injury, suffered "scarring and disfigurement" and required medical treatment.

The claim states the baby was also burned on his left hand, with 15 per cent of the surface area affected.

Luka now allegedly suffers from ongoing panic attacks and anxiety, the claim states.

