Mums’ business makes heading back to school cheaper

Jane Anderson and Ginny Hopkins have created an online one-stop-shop to sell and buy second-hand uniforms and school supplies.

FINDING a school uniform for your child is as easy as ABC thanks to two Tweed mums.

Jane Anderson and Ginny Hopkins struggled to sell their children's school uniforms or musical instruments despite the items being practically new.

The tipping point for Ms Hopkins was when she tried to sell a boy's school blazer worth $250 on Gumtree without success.

She said Gumtree wasn't specific enough to target the right buyers and Facebook was a "dog's breakfast".

"At the mercy of the school uniform shop, I was given a $50 credit to use inside the store, but I was moving, it was no use to me," she said.

The pair said they come up with a savvy business idea to create a one-stop-shop platform to sell and buy second-hand uniforms over a glass of wine.

"Ginny and I have always found it difficult to get rid of school uniforms or musical instruments," Mrs Anderson said.

"People get lost scrolling through multiple websites that don't have a target audience.

"So we thought why not develop something for the whole of Australia, including every school in Australia, that targets the people in your community?"

The ladies launched schooluniformtrading.com.au which is a platform to sell and buy all school-related items from second-hand uniforms, books and musical instruments to sourcing a local tutor or youth activities.

"We've had an overwhelming response and have had people say they can't believe no one has done this before," she said.

"You're not only saving money, it's also about reducing waste.

"Kids grow, and if I can sell a practically as-new school jumper that costs $90, I can use the $15 or $20 I get for it towards school fees.

"Or even towards a larger sized jumper because our son grows like a giraffe."

Ms Hopkins said the website also offered parents a safe and private environment to buy school uniforms.

"It's embarrassing going through the donations tub at school, but there are so many families who are in that position," she said.

"Another thing we've tried to highlight it is a much safer option for those in domestic violence situations.

"Our website doesn't require profile photos, the seller can actually have a preferred type of contact which could be an email address, rather than a phone number."