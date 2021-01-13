Mum’s ‘explicit’ $102k-a-year job swap

Jane, 49, has almost doubled her annual salary after ditching her teaching job for a racy new career selling “explicit” items from her bedroom.

A UK teacher has swapped the classroom for the bedroom, ditching her career for a risqué new job.

Jane Thomas-Charlton used to earn £36,000-a-year ($63,000) teaching schoolkids, but now rakes in almost double selling racy snaps of herself on OnlyFans earning £160-per-day ($281).

The 49-year-old was introduced to the website - which allows creators to sell sexy pictures and videos online - by a friend and decided to take the plunge after learning of the lucrative earning potential.

She now earns at least £58,400-a-year ($102,700) by sharing sexy photos with her paying subscribers.

Despite the fact she's posed topless, in her undies and sent "explicit" images, Jane insists it's not as racy as people think.

"Often I post a picture of me doing something normal like about to go on the school run in the car," she said.

"Somebody will send me five pounds and say you look good today."

Jane Thomas-Charlton has ditched her teaching career to sell racy images online – and is raking it in. Picture: Triangle News

She was forced to give up her teaching job and turned to the raunchy job to help top up the family income.

Husband Mark, 55, earns £290-per-week ($509) as a bus driver.

The mum-of-two - who lives in Stockton-on-Tees - said her teenage sons, aged 18 and 16, weren't sure about her career move at first but have since come around.

"I want the best for my family and my boys which is why I'm doing this," she said.

"It's helping us to survive.

"My eldest was mortified by it, but I told him it wasn't like I was a porn star. Celebrities do it.

"My youngest is doing his GSCEs and he is fine about it."

And her new side hustle has had an extra bonus - it's spiced up Jane's sex life.

Her husband earns $509 a week as a bus driver so Jane started her racy new job to boost their income. Picture: Triangle News

"I didn't feel sexy before but since being on OnlyFans my sex life has improved," she said.

Though she added her husband was initially concerned about her safety on the app.

"I am so careful about it and will only send explicit images to people I trust which comes back to being a teacher," she said.

"I'm in complete control and won't ever do anything I'm uncomfortable with. I even tell all my fans I'm happily married with kids.

"On my profile page I will never post anything revealing, just maybe a picture of me getting out of the shower just to tease but without showing anything.

"I then wait for men to message me and I build a relationship.

"Only then will I post a topless photo or just me in my undies."

The ‘middle-aged mum’ said she can’t believe how many people buy her photos. Picture: Triangle News

The "middle-aged mum" admits she was shocked by how many people are interested in buying her images and has met some nice men.

"I thought nobody would want a middle aged mum like me on there and I spoke to my husband beforehand," she said.

"I was actually taken aback by how many younger men were on there who said they like older women and how they don't like skin and bone and lips.

"They wanted someone natural and older."

"You meet some genuinely lovely people on there and I talk to them every single day," she continued.

"They like me for who I am as a person and they will ask sometimes what I'm up to and they don't mean am I ironing my clothes in the nude."

Originally published as Mum's 'explicit' $102k-a-year job swap