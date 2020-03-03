Mum’s heartbreak ignites fight for domestic violence victims

THE mother of a beaten wife left to bleed to death by her husband says not enough is being done to tackle the scourge of domestic violence.

Ashlee Brown was brutally beaten and left to die on the bathroom floor of her Craigieburn home in November 2016.

No one has ever been held responsible for causing more than 100 injuries that led to her death, with her husband Mohamed Naddaf telling police he found her beaten and bound inside their garage.

He was jailed for a minimum of eight years after pleading guilty to negligent manslaughter for failing to seek medical assistance for the 25-year-old.

Today he appealed that sentence, saying it was excessive.

Ashlee Brown died on the bathroom floor of her Craigieburn home after sustaining more than 100 injuries.

Outside court Ms Brown's mother, Siobhan Brown, said while domestic violence was on the rise, not enough was being done to tackle it.

Mrs Brown referenced the tragic death of Hannah Clarke and her three children who were horrifically murdered by Ms Clarke's estranged husband Rowan Baxter in Queensland earlier this month.

"We need to address this, Australia needs to get tough, this is just not good enough, it's unacceptable," Mrs Brown said.

"I just hope that we can get some tougher sentences, I hope we can get some more understanding about domestic violence."

Naddaf claimed he found Ms Brown in the passenger seat of the couple's car, beaten and tied up with clothesline wire.

He claimed Ms Brown begged him not to call for help.

Bloodstains were found throughout the garage and car, and Ms Brown had cuts and bruises across her body, which worsened over subsequent days.

Naddaf said he helped Ms Brown to the bathroom, laying her on the floor and fed her water through a syringe for five days.

Ashlee Brown (right) and husband Mohamed Naddaf.

He only called triple-0 after Ms Brown died from complications arising from her numerous injuries, and internal and external bleeding.

An autopsy confirmed Ms Brown suffered multiple blunt and sharp force trauma injuries to her head, buttocks, torso, arms and legs including stab wounds to her thighs.

By the time ambulance officers arrived Ms Brown had been dead for some time.

In sentencing him to an 11-year maximum prison term Supreme Court justice John Champion described Naddaf's attempts at caring for Ms Brown as "feeble and derisory" and "deserving of condemnation".

"She lay on the floor of the bathroom for four to five days where you allowed her deterioration," he said.

"All that was required was a phone call. Her death was slow, avoidable and miserable."

Mrs Brown said Ashlee's sentence was death.

"Our sentence is life without Ashlee," she said.

"Our Ashlee suffered unspeakable horrors, and I can only pray that the sentence of 11 years with eight to be served, stands."

