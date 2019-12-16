Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tricia Beverley Lopez pleaded guilty at Nambour Magistrates Court to possessing drugs and utensils.
Tricia Beverley Lopez pleaded guilty at Nambour Magistrates Court to possessing drugs and utensils.
Crime

Mum’s Kinder Surprise meth stash shocks cops

Shayla Bulloch
16th Dec 2019 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN blamed her father for a stash of drugs found in a children's toy when police raided her home in a drug bust.

Tricia Beverley Lopez, 26, told Nambour Magistrates Court a stash of methamphetamine found in a yellow Kinder Surprise shell was her dad's and she had nothing to do with it.

Police raided her Nambour home on July 29 and found the stash of meth, as well as clip-seal bags, scales and white residue in a woman's bag.

Lopez pleaded guilty to possessing drugs, but insisted they were her father's who had stayed at her house the night before.

Tricia Beverley Lopez blamed her father for a stash of drugs found in a children's toy.
Tricia Beverley Lopez blamed her father for a stash of drugs found in a children's toy.

She told the court she was heading to rehabilitation and was trying to change.

Magistrate Maxine Baldwin said Lopez was on thin ice and fined her $350.

No conviction was recorded.

court drug possesion methamphetimine nambour magistrates court scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cabarita Beach is simply the best

        premium_icon Cabarita Beach is simply the best

        News Tweed’s Cabarita Beach has been named Australia’s best beach for 2020

        • 16th Dec 2019 4:26 PM
        Hot mess as refrigerated truck crashes in heatwave

        premium_icon Hot mess as refrigerated truck crashes in heatwave

        News Tefrigerated truck crash causes chaos as heat swelters over highway.

        Teenage stabbing kill accused will spend Christmas in jail

        premium_icon Teenage stabbing kill accused will spend Christmas in jail

        Crime A male charged with the murder of Jack Beasley faces court.

        Teen’s alleged stabbing death shocks police

        premium_icon Teen’s alleged stabbing death shocks police

        Crime Police ‘shocked’ by alleged stabbing death of 17-year-old