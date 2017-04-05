Mums' washing brigade to the rescue

Former Tweed councillor Dot Holdom is helping to coordinate the Mums Washing Bridgade, a free laundry service for flood victims.

FIRST there was the Mud Army, now there's the Mums' Washing Brigade.

As residents continue the dirty job of mopping up the thick mud from their homes, businesses and streets, a group of Tweed Coast residents - under the Facebook page Tweed Floods Community Drive - has come up with a novel idea to help, by offering to do their laundry for free.

This is on top of the massive donation drive the group has already set up, in conjunction with local businesses and clubs, to gather non-perishable goods from those wanting to help.

Donated goods have already been distributed to victims around the Tweed, with more donations being stored at Kingscliff Bowls Club and Pottsville Beach Bowls Club.

Former Tweed councillor Dot Holdom, who is helping coordinate the drive from her Kingscliff home where piles of goods have also been delivered, said the next part of their campaign would be to offer a free laundry service to flood victims.

Former councillor Dot Holdom is helping to coordinate donated goods for flood victims. Nikki Todd

The service will give residents an empty green bag to fill their dirty clothes, which will be returned in red bags within 48 hours.

"We've got ladies waiting to help with washing,” Ms Holdom said.

"Anybody that needs some assistance can contact us, we'll doorknock, we'll do whatever. We'll give them a green bag. It'll be tagged and registered and then hopefully returned within a 48 hour turn-around.

"This is just purely to help people out until we can get a better handle on what's happening because this is a long term project. There are plenty of people out there willing to help and this is what they can do.

"Hygiene is very important in amongst all of what is happening now.”

Ms Holdom encouraged anyone able to help to register with them on their Facebook page.

"We need to be strategic and coordinated in what we are doing, we need a system in place whereby we can do mums' washing brigade - and mums include dads as well - there are plenty of dads out there who know how to turn on a machine,” she said.

Rosie Robinson, Michael Judd, Nick Armstrong, Ron Armstrong and Linda Armstrong collecting donated goods for flood victims at Pottsville Beach Bowls Club. Contributed

Meanwhile, the Community Drive has called for a temporary halt to donations, with victims not yet ready to receive all the goods.

Pottsville Beach Sports Club general manager Michael Judd said the response from the community had been overwhelming.

"We've been inundanted with supplies,” Mr Judd said.

"We've go everything from furniture to clothes, food, pet food, all sorts of things, it's just wonderful.”

Mr Judd said locals had been sorting the goods which were being safely stored at the club before distribution in coming days.

To register for laundry brigade visit: https://www.facebook.com/Tweed-Floods-Community-Drive-Pottsville-to-Kimgscliff-1656198681353120/