Mundine’s refund promise putting money where his mouth is

Australian boxing’s most colourful character has put his money where his mouth is. “I’ll give the fans what I didn’t give them last year,” he promised.

Anthony Mundine says he's so sharp he can slice the air with a jab.

It's a pity that isn't true because Australian Boxing's most colourful character could have cleared a path through the "bushfire smoke" filling CBUS Super Stadium to fight John Wayne Parr on his home turf tomorrow.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 29: John Wayne-Parr and Anthony Mundine pose during the weigh in ahead of the bout between Anthony Mundine and John Wayne-Parr, at Rydges Southbank Centre on November 29, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Instead, the fight has been moved to Brisbane, the scene of Mundine's last ill-fated bout - a 96-second knockout at the hands of Jeff Horn.

The Man has vowed his return to Brisbane won't end the same way.

"The Man is back to prove he is The Man.

"If it don't last longer than 96 seconds than you can get your money back."

Bold words - and unlikely to be endorsed by the fight's promoter, Steven Wijangco - but Mundine won't be stepping into the ring against a World Champion in his prime this time.

43-year-old John Wayne Parr is a 10-time champ but his glory days, like Mundine's, were a long time ago.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 29: Anthony Mundine speaks to the media during the weigh in ahead of the bout between Anthony Mundine and John Wayne-Parr, at Rydges Southbank Centre on November 29, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

"I'm fighting another warrior," Mundine said.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 29: John Wayne-Parr and Anthony Mundine pose during the weigh in ahead of the bout between Anthony Mundine and John Wayne-Parr, at Rydges Southbank Centre on November 29, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

"He's a guy who's earned his stripes over the years.

"He's more of a stand-up fighter anyway in Muay Thai and Kickboxing.

"He likes to come forward, he's a pressure fighter - he's got 10 wins and 10 knockouts.

"He's going to try and knock my block off but there's a difference this time, I'm ready, physically, mentally and spiritually."

The change of venue is a psychological blow for Parr, who had planned to hang up the gloves in a hometown farewell.

Mundine rejected that premise, arguing he had hometown support at every venue he fights in.

"(Parr) has fought all over the world, he's dangerous anywhere." Mundine said.

"I'll fight him in a telephone booth, it don't matter man.

"This will be a lot more personal, fans will be up close to pretty much hear 'em from everywhere.

"You fellas (on the Gold Coast) better come down, I'm going to give you a show you're going to enjoy.

"I'm going to enjoy the night because when I'm having fun I'm tough to beat."