Mur'bah business bathes in awards glory

Con Varela and Skye Swift from Varela and Swift Pharmacy in Murwillumbah won the 2018 Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire Business of the Year. Scott Powick

MURWILLUMBAH businesses are continuing to bathe in the glory of their success at the recent BEATS awards.

The awards, held at Seagulls Club on July 28, saw the town's businesses snap up at least nine of the 19 categories, including the coveted Business of the Year, which was taken out by perennial winners Varela and Swift Pharmacy.

The popular pharmacy also won the 2018 Excellence in Health and Allied Health Services award, Excellence in Work Health and Safety award and Employer of Choice award.

Business partner Skye Swift was also named the Business Leader of the Year.

Murwillumbah and District Chamber of Commerce director Michael Simmons said the awards were a great coup.

"As a chamber we were quite inspired by the success of our local businesses,” Mr Simmons said.

"Isn't it fantastic to see one of the last independent chemists doing so well?

"I really do believe they have raised the bar for businesses in Murwillumbah and now it is just a matter of other businesses, including my own, following.”

The awards came ahead of the chamber's annual general meeting, held on Thursday, which saw a new board appointed.

The newly-elected leaders for the next year include: Karissa Ball - President; Eva Heath - Vice President; Ken Sanderson - Director; Michael Simmons - Director; Tessa Martin - Secretary; James Perrin - Director; Nick Moran - Treasurer and Phillip Hepburn- Director.

The chamber thanked outgoing board members Ilze Jaunberzins, Skye Swift, Peter Hirons and Helen Stubbin for their fantastic work, guidance and support over the last year.

Skye will be continuing her role as community and business liaison for the Chamber going forward.