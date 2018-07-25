Mur'bah kids set to star in opera

OPERA enthusiasts across the Tweed, this one is for you.

Next month, the Murwillumbah Civic Centre will host one of the great ballets of the world, Madame Butterfly, performed by Opera Australia.

The production will feature 20 school children from the Tweed who have been studiously learning their parts under the under the able guidance of Murwillumbah and Uki Primary music teacher Vikki Armour.

Garry Alcorn from Opera Australia said being a part of a world-class opera is something the kids will remember for a long time.

"This is an amazing and unique opportunity for our kids not only to learn about opera,” Mr Alcorn said.

Choir leader Vikki Armour agreed.

"Being able to learn about and perform with Opera Australia right here at home in an experience they won't forget,” she said.

For keen opera buffs, there will be considerable excitement ahead of the night with some of the finest names in Australian opera set to perform including Chinese-born Sharon Zhai - who will make her Opera Australia debut in the role of Madame Butterfly - as well as Danita Weatherstone, Matthew Reardon and Martin Buckingham.

"We are extremely excited to be able to bring Opera Australia back to Murwillumbah,” Mr Alcorn said.

"This is a great addition to the Tweed Valley arts calendar and a must see.”

Madame Butterfly will be staged at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre on Tuesday, August 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets are online at www. murwillumbahopera.com. For further information, phone 0416196985.