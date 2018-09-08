Mur'bah rallies after town razed to the ground

RISING UP: The gala parade to celebrate the rebuilding of the town, one year after the devastating fire.

RISING UP: The gala parade to celebrate the rebuilding of the town, one year after the devastating fire. Tweed Regional Museum

TALKING HISTORY with the Tweed Regional Museum

ON September 15, 1907 one of the most dramatic events in Murwillumbah's recent history occurred, when fire broke out and nearly destroyed the town.

This excerpt from the Murwillumbah Historical Society's publication, Red Sunday, looks in detail at this tragedy, and the resilience of the community. This is the second and final part of this article, with Part 1 published last week.

M5-17 The aftermath of the fire. Note the charred verandah on the Post Office, which was damaged but ultimately saved. Note the Bank of NSW sign on the Post Office - they opened temporary premises here soon after the fire. Tweed Regional Museum

PART 2

ALL in all, 60 premises were lost in the blaze. Both sides of the Main Street were destroyed, from Brisbane St to Queen St. The Post Office was threatened but eventually saved. By 12.30am the fire had run its course and most of the town was destroyed.

The flames had been seen from surrounding villages and as far away as Mullumbimby. The following day, Murwillumbah was full of people who had come to look through the ruins, and the street was littered with belongings that had been thrown from premises in an attempt to save them. The newspapers were full of reports, including praise for the many locals who had worked tirelessly through the night.

The papers also attempted some humour to keep the town's spirits up: "The two remaining hotels in the town proper, Osborne's and Collier's, are doing big business; but it is thought the thirst created by the big blaze will soon exhaust the supply” and "The police records were destroyed... There will be joy in the criminal camp”.

Finney Isles and Co. opened temporary premises in South Murwillumbah. Tweed Regional Museum

The people of Murwillumbah did not dwell on the disaster for long, but immediately began moving on and getting back to business. Skinner's Courthouse Hotel had a temporary bar set up within five days, and many businesses set up in private houses.

The reconstruction of the street began almost immediately, with the Municipal Council approving a number of applications for both temporary and permanent buildings at its meeting held on September 20, 1907.

A report by the Clerk of Works suggested before rebuilding the town, a surveyor should be hired to survey the street, to get the alignments correct. He also proposed a uniform size for verandah posts and that the burnt wooden kerbing be replaced with concrete. The Council also agreed on widening the main street.

It seemed a rather unlikely plan to have the town rebuilt, bigger and grander, in just 12 months but the people of Murwillumbah did just that. On the first anniversary of the devastating fire, the townspeople celebrated with a parade through town. , a Murwillumbah Gala Day. The celebration took the form of a parade from the railway station through the main street to the show- grounds, where a carnival of sporting events was held, followed by a continental concert.

The much-needed volunteer fire brigade was formed a month after the fire and a horse-drawn manual fire engine and fire hose purchased, but it wasn't until 1918 that Murwillumbah had a reliable water supply.

MS000061 Ruins of the fire on both sides of the Main St. Photographer OM Proll. Tweed Regional Museum