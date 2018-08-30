Mur'bah truck driver inducted into industry hall of fame

NATIONAL RECOGNITION: Ian Brims, from Brims Earthmoving, was inducted into the National Road Transport Hall of Fame.

A MURWILLUMBAH truck driver has been inducted into the National Road Transport Hall of Fame in Alice Springs.

Ian Brims, co-owner of Brims Earthmoving, was one of 70 inductees honoured at this year's Shell Rimula Wall of Fame ceremony last weekend.

Mr Brims is the second truck driver from the Tweed Shire to be inducted into the hall of fame recently, following on from Pottsville truck driver Bob Shackell from Shackell Transport in 2017.

Having taking over the reigns of the 77-year-old business from his father in 1980, Mr Brims, alongside his brother Jack, has continued to change with the times to ensure the business thrives.

"(Dad) started in 1941 and as we left school we joined with him and we've been doing it ever since,” Mr Brims said.

"It's changed over the years.

"It started off as a general carrying business, then logging, then earth moving and general earth works and cement works after that.

"As time went on, times change and we had to change with the times. The logging was mostly closed down by the state government years ago and then we went into civil earth works and now things have changed again, we're doing cement.”

Working from Tweed Heads to Brunswick, Mr Brims said he was shocked at receiving the honour of joining the Wall of Fame.

"I never expected it,” he said.

"I enjoy what I do and I know I've got good help (with a staff of 25 people).

"While you enjoy what you do and you're health is good, you keep going.”

National Road Transport Hall of Fame chairperson Liz Martin said Mr Brims was a welcome addition to the wall of fame.

"Ian Brims, along with each of our inductees, have made great contributions and devoted decades of service to the transport industry,” Ms Martin said.

"Together with Shell Rimula, we are excited to welcome Ian as a member of the National Road Transport Hall of Fame.”

Viva Energy national transport lubricants sales manager Rob Cavicchiolo said it's important to recognise the hard work of the national transport community.

"These awards acknowledge the members of the national road transport community who have dedicated their working lives to improving this industry and keeping Australia moving,” Mr Cavicchiolo said.

"We're proud that we can acknowledge the achievements of people like Ian Brims, and once again, excited to be able to recognise these individuals at another fantastic event.”