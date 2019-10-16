Murder accused ‘buried guns, drugs — not girl’s body’

A MAN who allegedly murdered a Sydney schoolgirl two decades ago insists he buried guns and drugs in bushland, not the child's body.

Vinzent Tarantino has pleaded not guilty to killing 12-year-old Quanne Diec who vanished after leaving her Granville home on her way to class in July 1998.

Her body has never been found, and Tarantino denied killing the girl and dumping her body in a national park while giving evidence at his Supreme Court trial on Wednesday.

Quanne Diec has not been since leaving her Granville home in 1998 to catch a train to Strathfield Girls High school.

The 52-year-old rubbished claims from his then sex worker girlfriend that he'd confessed to strangling the Year 7 student as a "total fabrication".

Tarantino denied Laila Faily's evidence that he picked her up in a white van and drove into scrubland south of Sydney where he offloaded a wheelie bin.

"Was there ever a body in the Otto bin?" Defence barrister Belinda Rigg SC asked.

"With all respect to the family, no, there never was. That's farcical that she said that." Tarantino said.

Vinzent Tarantino has pleaded not guilty.

The former nightclub bouncer insisted he'd hidden three guns and cocaine inside the garbage bin because he didn't want to stash it at his father's Granville home.

Police claim Quanne got into a white van with Taran­tino on the morning of July 27, 1998 before he took her to a nearby home and suffocated her.

The defence admits Tarantino borrowed a van with a matching number plate at that time but he told the jury he had "no involvement whatsoever" with the youngster's disappearance.

When asked if he had admitted to Ms Faily that he'd raped Quanne, Tarantino vehemently denied ever laying a hand on her.

"It makes me very angry when I hear that evidence. At no stage," Tarantino said.

Quanne Diec at age 6 during Canadian holiday with her parents in 1992.

In November 2016, Tarantino walked into Surry Hills police station and allegedly confessed to kidnapping Quanne during a botched kidnapping for ransom but now denies it.

Last week mental health experts agreed Tarantino was likely suffering from a psychotic condition when he confessed to the cold case murder in 2016.

Ms Rigg said Tarantino made false admissions because he was terrified of being assassinated by Rebels bikies and wanted to be locked up for protection.

The former bouncer was plagued by paranoia after witnessing a bikie bloodbath at the Blackmarket Nightclub in 1997, the court heard.

Three Bandidos members were shot dead and Tarantino was first on the scene.

The jury has watched video of a handcuffed Tarantino leading police through bushland south of Sydney looking for where he said he buried the girl.

The trial continues before judge Robert Beech-Jones.