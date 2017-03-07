Murder accused appears in Lismore Local Court

Tuesday 11.38am: A GOLD Coast man charged with the murder of his wife has appeared in the Lismore Local Court following his extradition and arrest last week by NSW Police.

Edward Kenneth Lord, 53, wore a green prison-issue jumpsuit and sported a grey mullet-style haircut as he appeared briefly in the glass walled dock.

He was represented by Lismore solicitor Tracey Randall who was acting as an agent for Lord's lawyer Michael McMillan.

Ms Randall requested the court adjourn Lord's matter for two weeks until March 21, where he will make an application for bail.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered Lord appear in person on the day.

Police will allege that Lord was intending to kill his wife Michelle when the car the pair was travelling in crashed into the Tweed River near Tumbulgum in October 2015.

Lord was originally charged with negligent driving occasioning death in April last year and granted bail but following further investigation police last week moved to upgrade the charge.

He was arrested outside his Bonogin home last Monday night and held in custody with Queensland police.

He was subsequently extradited by NSW Police and charged with murder on Wednesday.

Tuesday 10.27am: A NORTH Coast man who allegedly murdered his wife is expected to front Lismore Local Court via video link.

It is anticipated Edward Kenneth Lord's legal representation will apply for bail during today's proceedings.

Lord, 52, was extradited to NSW by Tweed Heads police on March 1 and charged with murdering his wife in October 2015.

Police will allege that Lord was intending to kill his wife Michelle when the car the pair was travelling in crashed into the Tweed River near Tumbulgum.

He was arrested outside his Bonogin home on Monday, February 27.

Lord did not appear at Byron Bay Local Court when his matters were mentioned on March 2.