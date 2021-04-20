Menu
A North Coast man accused of murder is expected to enter a plea on his next court appearance.
Crime

Murder accused’s case delayed pending expert report

liana walker
20th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A man accused of murder after an alleged assault in Tweed Heads is expected to proceed to a higher court upon his next court date following an expert report being complete.

The matter of Michael Charles Cook was mentioned in Tweed Heads Local Court on April 16.

Mr Cook was legally represented and did not appear.

The 49-year-old faces charges of murder and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm over an alleged 2019 incident.

Police allege Mr Cook caused the death of 54-year-old Kevin John Carney by kicking him in the back of the head at an address on Kennedy Dr, Tweed Heads on May 15, 2019.

Police will also allege Mr Carney, who passed away a week later when he was taken off life support, suffered injuries that were "not survivable" from the incident.

The lawyer for the defence told the court last week there had been case conferences on December 8, April 13 and another was planned on May 11.

She said a report would be available on May 9 and her client should be in a position to proceed to a higher court on the next court date.

The matter was adjourned to May 14 where Mr Cook is expected to appear by audio-video link.

He remains on remand.

Tweed Daily News

