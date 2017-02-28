27°
News

Murder charge expected after Tweed River crash

NikkiTodd
Mitchell Crawley
NikkiTodd and | 28th Feb 2017 7:56 AM Updated: 9:52 AM
Police are expected to charge a man with the murder of Michele Lee Lord.
Police are expected to charge a man with the murder of Michele Lee Lord.

Update:

A BONOGIN man expected to be extradited to NSW and charged with murder could appear at Tweed Heads court as early as today.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen said how soon Edward Kenneth Lord appeared would depend on when the extradition matter was dealt with.

"It just depends what time he get through the courts up at Southport," he told the Tweed Daily.

"And then it'll role on from there."

It is alleged the Mazda coupe Lord was driving crashed into the Tweed River about 10.30pm on October 18,  2015.

Lord managed to free himself from the wreck and drag his wife, Michele Lee Lord to shore, where he performed CPR.

She died two days later and the incident was initially treated as an accident.

Lord was later charged with negligent driving causing death following investigations and the matter had been set for mention at Murwillumbah court today.

But Det Insp said Cullen said "complex" police investigations had been continuing since those charges and police now believed they had enough to press forward with a murder charge.  

"It's a matter that is significantly complex and one that has taken some time and consideration of all the evidence and we're happy we've got to this point," he said.

"We've continued our investigation since that original charge and we believe we have sufficient evidence to proceed with a murder charge."

Emergency services fetch the Mazda coupe from the Tweed River.
Emergency services fetch the Mazda coupe from the Tweed River.

 

Earlier:

A MAN is expected to be extradited to New South Wales and charged with murder today after a car crashed into the Tweed River in October 2015.

In a statement issued late last night, police said detectives would travel to Queensland this morning to apply for the extradition of the man to bring him back to NSW.

They expect to charge him with murder.

Their move follows a single vehicle crash into the Tweed River about 10pm on Sunday, October 18, 2015, when a Mazda coupe was being driven in an easterly direction along Tweed Valley Way at Tumbulgum.

About 500m east of Riverside Drive, the car appeared to have left the roadway, crossing the northern shoulder and becoming airborne before plunging into the Tweed River and starting to submerge.

Police said the 51-year-old male driver was able to climb out of the open window, before realising his 57-year-old female passenger was still in the vehicle.

The man returned to the car and was able to pull the woman out through the window and commenced CPR until emergency services arrived.

The woman was airlifted to the Gold Cost University Hospital in a serious condition but was pronounced dead two days later on Tuesday, October 20, 2015.

Detectives attached to Strike Force Coval from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command commenced investigations into the crash.

Following extensive inquiries, about 5pm yestserday, NSW Police sought assistance from Queensland Police and a 51-year-old man was arrested at a home in Bonogin, on the Gold Coast.

Detectives are expected to travel to Queensland and apply for his extradition to NSW at a Magistrates Court today.

Michelle Lee Lord
Michelle Lee Lord NSW Police
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  murder charge northern rivers crime tumbulgum tweed byron local area command tweed river

Murder charge expected after Tweed River crash

Police are expected to charge a man with the murder of Michele Lee Lord.

Local Partners

