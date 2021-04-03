Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with murder over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Perth pedestrian.
A man has been charged with murder over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Perth pedestrian.
Crime

Murder charge over hit-and-run death

by Emily Cosenza
3rd Apr 2021 1:43 PM

A West Australian man has been charged with murder over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-crash in Perth on Thursday night that killed a pedestrian.

A 35-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a dark coloured sedan in a High Wycombe carpark in Chipping Drive just after 11.50pm on April 1.

He died at the scene from his injuries.

Police launched a manhunt for the driver of the sedan, and later said a man was co-operating with authorities.

A 33-year-old man from High Wycombe has since been charged with murder in relation to the crash.

He was also charged with failing to stop and ensure assistance is received after an incident occasioning death, and failing to report an incident occasioning death or grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Murder charge over hit-and-run death

hit and run murder

Just In

    Just In

      Putin declared sexiest man

      Putin declared sexiest man
      • 3rd Apr 2021 12:16 PM

      Top Stories

        Boy thought Santa would tell mum about sex abuse: Court

        Premium Content Boy thought Santa would tell mum about sex abuse: Court

        News A North Coast NSW man was found guilty of sexually assaulting his three stepsons.

        Daylight savings ends, which way do I wind the clock?

        Premium Content Daylight savings ends, which way do I wind the clock?

        News Good news, you have six months to figure out which way to wind the clock before it...

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations

        What’s open, what’s cancelled this weekend

        Premium Content What’s open, what’s cancelled this weekend

        News It’s Easter weekend, some things are cancelled, and some are forging ahead.