Muriel and Pirates of the Caribbean on show

AUSSIE CLASSIC: Muriel's wedding dress, on loan from the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, will be a centrepiece of the upcoming Tweed on Film exhibition.

WHAT do Muriel Heslop - lead character of PJ Hogan's classic film Muriel's Wedding - and Pirates of the Caribbean anti-hero Captain Jack Sparrow have in common?

Both have strong connections to the Tweed and feature in the Tweed Regional Museum's upcoming exhibition Tweed on Film, opening on July 4.

Muriel's wedding dress, on loan from the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, will be a centrepiece of the exhibition and features alongside rare surviving film props from Pirates of the Caribbean V: Dead Men Tell no Tales, including the replica whale bones filmed on the beach at Hastings Point.

PJ Hogan grew up in Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads and attended Mt St Patrick College and Tweed River High School. Son of a local farmer turned councillor, PJ has spoken about how much he drew upon family experiences when writing and directing both Muriel's Wedding and the more recent Mental.

A recognised classic of Australian film, Muriel's Wedding has been adapted by PJ Hogan as Muriel's Wedding The Musical, currently in rehearsal by the Sydney Theatre Company.

Museum Director Judy Kean said the Tweed had been the inspiration and location for many films, TV series and documentaries and continued to be a popular film location.

"That's the story we're featuring in Tweed on Film,” Ms Kean said.

"The list of productions that use the Tweed as a location or have their inspiration in local connections is long and travels the gamut from cult classic to blockbuster.

"I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Camp, Summer of the Seventeenth Doll, Terra Nova, Sisters of War, Cubby House, Taylor Made and Murwillumbah Swamp Beer are just some we've identified.”

To complement the exhibition, the museum will host a range of public programs, including a Movie Magic location bus tour on August 5.

Tweed on Film is on display at the Tweed Regional Museum in Murwillumbah until November 25. Visit museum.tweed.nsw.gov.au or phone (02) 6670 2493.