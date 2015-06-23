PHOTOS: Muriel's Wedding tip of the iceberg in Tweed's film history

Nadia McDougall sets up the display of Toni Collette wedding dress from the Movie Muriel's Wedding

WHILE Hollywood blockbuster Aqauman is stirring controversy among locals at Hastings Point, the region is also celebrating its unique film history.

Today the wedding gown from Muriel's Wedding, on loan from the National Film and Sound Archive, was delicately unpacked by a curator to be displayed at the Tweed Regional Museum for the Tweed on Film exhibition, starting July 4.

The 1994 comedy starring Toni Collette was written by P.J. Hogan, who attended two Tweed high schools, had a dad who was a Tweed Shire councillor and drew on his experiences to create characters such as the corrupt mayor of "Porpoise Spit".

After breaking into Hollywood, Collete and Hogan partnered again in 2012 for Mental, featuring the Tweed Civic Centre, local sugar cane fields and a Banora Point streetscape, for a story line based on Hogan's difficult teen years.

Residents will be able to see these locations as part of a Movie Magic location bus tour and BYO picnic on Saturday, August 5, hosted by Tweed Shire Council's filming officer, says Tweed Regional Museum director Judy Kean.

"The Tweed Shire is a very active film location," Ms Kean said.

"The UK Version of I'm a Celebrity Get Me out of Here is filmed in Tweed, the recent Occupation movie was at the Murwillumbah Show Ground, and quite a lot of film professionals live in the broader area."

The Taylor Made documentary, featuring South Murwillumbah's colourful second hand car dealer Phil Taylor (who still has as shop in town), will be showcased alongside a giant fake bone from blockbuster, Pirates of the Caribbean V: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Starring Johnny Depp, the film saw locals flocking to the set of a giant skeleton whale carcass erected on the rocky foreshore at Hastings Point in 2015, and Depp meeting local fans for several hours after a number of sets.

Johnny Depp kisses fan: Actor Johnny Depp kisses fan, at Hastings Point, Northern NSW.

However mutlimillion dollar film Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, has divided Tweed Shire residents. Some locals were shocked the movie would close off Hastings Point headland next week.

Tweed Shire councillor Ron Cooper supported mayor Katie Milne's call for an extraordinary Meeting of the Tweed Coast Reserves Trust at councils' Murwillumbah chambers tomorrow to consider the filming as a matter of urgency.

For full details and updates on events as part of Tweed on Film, visit the Museum website museum.tweed.nsw.gov.au or phone (02) 6670 2493.

Tweed on Film is on display at the Tweed Regional Museum Murwillumbah until 25 November.