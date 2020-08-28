Menu
Family and friends of a mother-of-three accused of stabbing her husband to death have gathered outside court, as her case was mentioned.
Crime

Woman faces court over husband’s stabbing death

Geoff Egan
28th Aug 2020 12:58 PM
The woman accused of stabbing her husband to death north of Brisbane on Thursday has appeared in court.

Jean Louise Herholdt of Murrumba Downs was mentioned in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

She did not apply for bail and was not taken from the watch house to the courtroom.

The court heard Ms Herholdt had only just returned to the watch house from hospital.

Ms Herholdt's case was adjourned until October.

Family and friends of the mother-of-three gathered outside court today, to showcase support.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

Originally published as Murrumba Downs mum in court over hubby's stabbing death

