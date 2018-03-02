Murwillumbah Art Trail helps artists get back on track

THE Murwillumbah Art Trail is helping artists move on from the March 2017 floods by showcasing some of the best Northern Rivers artwork in one spot.

This year's theme of Moving On is a chance for the community to grab the attention of visitors and help businesses get back on track that are still struggling one year after the floods.

MAT18 organisers are putting on a 10-day event that's expected to revitalise the region's art scene, after many artists lost their studios and artworks to flood damage in 2017.

"Our vision, our mission is to grow the economy in Murwillumbah, it's to bring people in for overnight stays,” MAT18 Business Manager Natascha Wernick said.

"That's the primary reason why we turned it from a six-day event into a 10-day event. The event is now too big for you to do in one day, you need to stay overnight.”

While there will be plenty of art galleries to explore over the 10 days, organisers have also created a jam-packed schedule of special events, including a water-colouring cruise along the Tweed River, a family picnic, roaming musicians and art projections on iconic Murwillumbah buildings.

Another new initiative this year will be the envoy of five Canadian artists who will be visiting during the festival, and who will be creating live art across the event.

During Wednesday's launch, Lismore MP Thomas George presented $20,000 to the MAT18 organisers to assist with marketing and promotion for the 2018 event.

Mr George said he hoped the NSW Government funding would allow the art trail to grow.

"The Murwillumbah Art Trail has shown itself to be an event that people love and I have no doubt it will continue to grow and bring more visitors to our wonderful region,” he said.

"Moving On is a fitting theme for the 2018 Murwillumbah Art Trail as it encourages participants to reflect on the aftermath of the 2017 flood and the resilience of our community.”

The funding was awarded under the 2018 Flagship Event Fund as part of a goal to double overnight visitor expenditure in NSW by 2020.

Photos View Photo Gallery

When: May 18-27

Where: Various locations around Murwillumbah

Details: Visit www.themurwillumbaharttrail.com/