Murwillumbah Art Trail looks to expand with support

MURWILLUMBAH Art Trail paves its path with a new look in 2017 after turning to the public for support.

Over a six-day period in May, Murwillumbah will transform into an art Mecca, with exhibitions of contemporary art showcasing works from more than 60 of the region's artists.

Organisers have launched a crowd-funding campaign in the hope of raising $10,000 to expand 2017's trail.

Art Trail curator Annie Long said the aim was to connect with business and the community.

"The intention of MAT is to provide exhibiting opportunities for the many artists in our area and connect them with audiences,” Long said.

MAT is liaising with local businesses, offering sponsorship packages, broadening marketing plans, engaging new partners and developing new income streams.

"It also aims to contribute to the economic invigoration of the town centre by utilising empty shops as exhibition space,” Long said.

Money raised will cover costs associated with the event including night security for the Sculpture by the River exhibition, artist fees for Chalk Art on the pavements, a digital projection showcased in Main St in conjunction with Taste of Tweed's street dinner party and general costs.

The trail includes established galleries, artists' studios, pop up galleries in empty shops, a sculpture park, a building projection, experimental film shorts and public art as well as a program of evening events and guided tours.

This year's art trail kicks-off with an opening night event at Murwillumbah's Regent Cinema on Thursday, May 25, followed by a VIP dinner on Friday.

Daily guided tours are available from 9am.

For a full program, visit www.themurwillumbaharttrail.com/program.

All crowd funding donations are tax deductible.

Murwillumbah Art Trail

When: May 25-30

Where: Murwillumbah

What: Pop up galleries, sculptures, projections, film and tours

Crowd Funding: http://bit.ly/2mkkXJQ