27°
News

Murwillumbah Art Trail looks to expand with support

Daniel McKenzie
| 2nd Mar 2017 2:15 PM
Murwillumbah Art Trail organisers have launched a crowd-funding appeal to raise $10,000
Murwillumbah Art Trail organisers have launched a crowd-funding appeal to raise $10,000 Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MURWILLUMBAH Art Trail paves its path with a new look in 2017 after turning to the public for support.

Over a six-day period in May, Murwillumbah will transform into an art Mecca, with exhibitions of contemporary art showcasing works from more than 60 of the region's artists.

Organisers have launched a crowd-funding campaign in the hope of raising $10,000 to expand 2017's trail.

Art Trail curator Annie Long said the aim was to connect with business and the community.

"The intention of MAT is to provide exhibiting opportunities for the many artists in our area and connect them with audiences,” Long said.

MAT is liaising with local businesses, offering sponsorship packages, broadening marketing plans, engaging new partners and developing new income streams.

"It also aims to contribute to the economic invigoration of the town centre by utilising empty shops as exhibition space,” Long said.

Money raised will cover costs associated with the event including night security for the Sculpture by the River exhibition, artist fees for Chalk Art on the pavements, a digital projection showcased in Main St in conjunction with Taste of Tweed's street dinner party and general costs.

The trail includes established galleries, artists' studios, pop up galleries in empty shops, a sculpture park, a building projection, experimental film shorts and public art as well as a program of evening events and guided tours.

This year's art trail kicks-off with an opening night event at Murwillumbah's Regent Cinema on Thursday, May 25, followed by a VIP dinner on Friday.

Daily guided tours are available from 9am.

For a full program, visit www.themurwillumbaharttrail.com/program.

All crowd funding donations are tax deductible.

Murwillumbah Art Trail

  • When: May 25-30
  • Where: Murwillumbah
  • What: Pop up galleries, sculptures, projections, film and tours

Crowd Funding: http://bit.ly/2mkkXJQ

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  art crowd funding murwillumbah art murwillumbah art trail the arts tweed tweed art tweed entertainment

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Council moves to hose down smelly nappy stink

Council moves to hose down smelly nappy stink

Tweed Council move to hose down stink over smell nappies

Things of Stone and Wood hit the road for birthday celebration

Things of Stone and Wood, makers of iconic hit, Happy Birthday, Helen, play Currumbin's Sound Lounge on Saturday, April 1.

Yearning for a return to the road

Murwillumbah Art Trail looks to expand with support

Murwillumbah Art Trail organisers have launched a crowd-funding appeal to raise $10,000

Funding campaign launch for art showcase

Help from Pt Danger is only a radio call away

HELPING OUT: Marine Rescue Point Danger tows a stricken trawler miles from the Tweed Bar.

Volunteers saving lives at Pt Danger

Local Partners

Help from Pt Danger is only a radio call away

Volunteers saving lives at Pt Danger

Council moves to hose down smelly nappy stink

Parents are concerned about increased smell from dirty nappies under council's new bin system.

Tweed Council move to hose down stink over smell nappies

Gig Guide: The best in the Tweed live music scene

TOP GIGS: Burringbar musician Matty Rogers will play the Chinderah Tavern on Friday and Coolangatta Sands Hotel on Saturday.

Gig Guide: What's on this weekend in the Tweed

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Things of Stone and Wood hit the road for birthday celebration

Birthday hit makers return for April tour

Why the best vision is still to come on Planet Earth II

A red-eyed tree frog takes a rest in the jungles of Costa Rica in a scene from the documentary TV series Planet Earth II.

LANDMARK doco series takes on all-new terrain.

Murwillumbah Art Trail looks to expand with support

Murwillumbah Art Trail organisers have launched a crowd-funding appeal to raise $10,000

Funding campaign launch for art showcase

Shock exit of Eurovision presenters

Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang present SBS's Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

SBS announce Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang will not host Eurovision 2017

Aussie band asked to change name

It’s a bit late to ask Hunters and Collectors to change the name they have had for 36 years.

Activists PETA ask Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

Two accountants behind Oscars Best Picture debacle ‘banned’

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President of film academy says two accountants won't be welcome back

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

The British superstar was left distraught during dress rehearsals

What are you waiting for?!

177 Simpsons Road, Elanora 4221

House 4 3 2 Interest Above...

Beautifully presented and intelligently designed this absolutely stunning, renovated family home is located in a prestigious, sought after southern Gold Coast...

Welcome To Dreamtime - To Be Sold On Or Before Auction

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in Fingal Head. Surrounded by remnant coastal rainforest...

PRIME DUPLEX OPPORTUNITY

1/5 St Kilda Crescent, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $330,000

Whether you are looking to purchase your first home or invest this duplex will tick all the boxes FEATURES - - Two spacious bedrooms both with builtin robes...

Renovated Unit in a Prime Greenbank Location

4/2 Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $389,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 4TH MARCH 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST In a central, ultra-convenient location this unit is walking distance to the River, Tweed...

It&#39;s all about the Wharf!

263/129 Laver Drive, Robina 4226

Unit 2 2 2 $439,000

This beautiful apartment in the heart of the Robina CBD has it all, including stunning north east views across Lake Lido with the Gold Coast skyline in the...

Urgent Sale Vendor Committed Elsewhere

11/43 Anembo Street, Surfers Paradise 4217

Unit 2 2 1 Interest Above...

Local investor demands urgent sale of this spacious, light-filled apartment. Situated in perfect proximity to the dining precincts of Chevron Island and Surfers...

Where Luxury Meets Tranquility

7 Wommin Lake Cres, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

Set amidst the glorious natural beauty of Wommin Lake, this breathtaking home boasts views across the sparkling tidal lake to the Dreamtime Beachfront reserve.

Coolangatta&#39;s Best Kept Secret

21 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 4 2 1 Interest Over...

This two-storey home has plenty of versatility for any sized family searching for the perfect beachside home. Situated in the ideal location backing directly onto...

Enjoy the Tranquil Sunset Vistas overlooking the Terranora Lake and Mountains Beyond

7 Hillcrest Avenue, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 3 1 2 $469,000

Three bedrooms featuring built-in-robes, main with walk in robe Easy maintenance fenced yard for the family pets Private location at the end of a private...

Living the Dream!

33 Cyclades Crescent, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 3 2 4 Auction

It's not just a house it's a whole new lifestyle! Here you and your family can swim, fish, sail, paddle board or kayak all day...every day! These pristine blue...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Glorious scenic penthouse in Tweed

1143 â€˜Tweed Ultimaâ€™, 18 Stuart Street, Tweed Heads

Have a look at the house of the week.

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!